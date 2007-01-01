Justin Sullivan

Investors' expectations and business strategies often go in separate directions.

Most investors today, whether being retail on institutional, expect results to be delivered as soon as possible. They also don't like seeing a competitor growing at a higher rate over the past three-month or 12-month period, and would quickly start pounding the table for management change.

This describes a behavior that I do my best to avoid, even as it has become prevalent in today's markets, which are drowning in liquidity.

As small investors, most of us can't do much about short-termism in the markets, but what we can do is stick to businesses where management has a long-term investment horizon and takes their fiduciary duty at heart.

It's easier said than done, since long-term investment projects often require self-inflicted pain over the short run in the form of higher capital spend, consistently higher brand investment, more research and development expenses and self-control not to pursue the latest and hottest acquisition in the market.

This is what I call to take the roundabout route to investing, instead of pursuing the path of least resistance where businesses are managed on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is one good example of a business that fits my criteria of a roundabout business. Only two and a half years ago, the company was expected to deliver revenue growth rate of only 1% and many investors were seeing Oracle as obsolete and largely irrelevant for our age of double-digit revenue growth.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In hindsight, it's plain to see that Oracle was actually following a well-thought long-term strategy and secured a unique competitive positioning within the cloud space.

As this became apparent, the market rewarded Oracle with a more premium multiple, and that resulted in nearly 70% total return in two and a half years.

Seeking Alpha

Roughly over the same period of time (since December 2020), Salesforce (CRM), a company that has embraced a very different strategy, has lost nearly 20% of its value.

Seeking Alpha

Contrary to Oracle's more conservative capital allocation, Salesforce has been extremely aggressive with its acquisitions. The software giant has also engaged in significant shareholder dilution just to meet growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. A route that I would describe as the opposite of roundabout investing.

During the latest conference call, however, Salesforce has made a U-turn in its strategy and now focuses on achieving efficiency and higher profitability. In a surprising exclamation during the call, the co-founder of CRM has announced that he is now following "The Oracle Playbook."

(...) huge call out to my mentor, Larry Ellison, who has spent a lot of time with me, giving me the Oracle playbook. And I'm very grateful to him. Marc Benioff - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Source: Salesforce Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

The Oracle Playbook

One of the main pillars of Oracle's strategy has been to retain its high profitability, which allows the company to finance internally most of its growth projects.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This way, Oracle's management does not need to increase prices and slash fixed cost at a time when many of its peers would be forced by the market to do so. Thus, the company is in a much better position to consistently gain market share.

Cloud infrastructure, for example, was an area where Oracle was seen as largely irrelevant due to the dominant positioning of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon's (AMZN) AWS.

gartner.com

Just in a matter of three years, however, Oracle has significantly reduced the gap with the three dominant players and is now within the "visionaries" quadrant.

gartner.com

Oracle has been using its cloud as a way to supplement its very strong SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) portfolio and has put strong emphasis on security and wide regional exposure.

We have a total of 55 regions. That's public regions plus national security regions and the other kinds of regions and that's more than AWS or Microsoft or anybody, which may surprise some people. Source: Oracle Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript

The leader - AWS, for example, already is faced with a slowing topline growth, while operating margins are lower than those of Oracle.

Amazon Investor Presentation

At the same time, Oracle continues to capitalize on being a niche player with a stronger focus on high-quality hardware, security and a broader service offering.

(...) infrastructure cloud services revenue was up 59% in constant currency. Now excluding legacy hosting services, infrastructure cloud services revenue grew 69% with an annualized revenue of $3.8 billion, including OCI consumption revenue, which was up 88% and cloud and customer consumption revenue, up 83% and autonomous database up 50%. Source: Oracle Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript

While some competitors are looking for ways to slash costs, Oracle is now doubling down on its strategy to grow organically by pursuing higher return on capital projects. During the latest quarter, ORCL has reported capital expenditure at nearly 20% of sales, which highlights the level of growth in demand that the company is experiencing.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

In SaaS, Oracle's industry-leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) continues to grow at incredibly high rates.

Prepared by the author, using data from earnings transcripts

By growing internally, however, Oracle has been able to retain its competitive positioning over the years and is the undisputed leader in ERP.

gartner.com

Investor Takeaway

As the market remains focused on the upcoming quarterly results, it's important for long-term investors to not miss the forest for the trees. Both ups and downs are to be expected when it comes to quarterly results, but what truly matters is that the company does not deviate from its long-term strategy.

Given Oracle's high margin growth and strong competitive advantages, I'm still optimistic on the long-term attractiveness of the stock. With a forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of only 18x and sell-side analysts still have a lot of catching-up to do, Oracle remains as one of my highest conviction ideas.