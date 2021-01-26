GEO Group: The High Short Interest Does Not Make A Lot Of Sense

Mar. 07, 2023 2:47 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)2 Comments
Summary

  • GEO Group is heavily shorted, whereas its rival CoreCivic is not, despite trading at a premium to Geo.
  • GEO has successfully navigated the political risk by reinventing its business model.
  • Geo's strengthening relationship with ICE, recent border encounter statistics, and the success of ICE's ATD program tell an interesting story.
  • Results from a conservatively built DCF model reveal GEO is not fairly valued in the market.
Young woman in the office holding sign "underestimated"

portishead1

When President Biden took office, the private prison industry braced for impact with his promise to eliminate private prisons, starting from not awarding any new contracts to private prison giants such as The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) and

Southwest land border encounters by month (fiscal years)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Revenue contribution by segment

10-K

ATD program statistics

ICE

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

