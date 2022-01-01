alexsl

Companies are beginning to realize that it's not optimal to have unlimited assets under one roof. Simply purchasing more assets, such as a building for your operations, is not necessarily the best use of capital. As these companies realize that, companies like Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) continue to grow, working to consolidate an addressable market globally that's in the multi-trillion dollar range.

Realty Income Overview

Realty Income has a strong and diverse portfolio of assets, supported by recent expansion into Europe across several countries there.

The company calls itself the "monthly dividend company" as a result of, you guessed it, its monthly dividend. The company has a ~$60 billion EV with ~$18 billion worth of debt and a strong A3/A- credit rating that enables it to access some of the lowest interest rate debt. Still, with rising interest rates, we expect debt will become a much smaller part of its portfolio. The company has 12.2k properties across 1240 clients.

The company's dividend supports its almost 5% dividend yield, paid in monthly installments, with a mind-blowing 101 consecutive quarterly increases. We expect the company to continue the trend of modestly growing its dividend income by several % per year. The company's base rent of $3.4 billion translates to a roughly $2 billion dividend payment annualized, along with all of the company's other expenses and operations.

Raising interest rates do point towards a potential source of risk for the company as investors bid down its yield, its primary offering, but historically the company has had minimum volatility.

Realty Income Market Size

Realty Income's continued growth is based on operating in a large market and continuing to find new opportunities. This is especially true with the company's move into Europe, a market with few peers and an addressable market more than double the size of the United States.

There's no denying that the U.S. market is enormous at ~$4 trillion, but the U.S. at least has $100 billion of market cap in existing public net lease real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). In the U.S., public peers account for 3% of the total market versus <1% in Europe, a market that has a total addressable market of roughly $9 trillion. That difference and the company's 2 peers in Europe means that it has a large runway to bring its knowledge and skill from the U.S. to look for opportunities.

The company has worked to increase its sourced volume each year and its acquisition volume has increased substantially as a result. Its selectivity % has gone up some towards 10%, but that's as a result of some large opportunities. More noteworthy is the company's >$15 billion in deals in 2021 and 2022, massive recent growth for a company of its size. We expect sourced volume to cross $100 billion in 2023, leading to additional acquisition opportunities.

The company has historic AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) growth of 5%, which ties in heavily to its 4.4% annualized dividend growth. As a result, we recommend that investors pay strong attention to the company's AFFO/share growth.

Realty Income New Investments

One area where the company has recently started to focus on is sale/leaseback transactions. These let large companies with substantial real estate turn that value into immediate cash.

Here we want to raise one gripe about Realty Income's funding model. The company isn't afraid to issue equity to fund its growth, and it is currently using a long-term yield of 7.5% to fund that equity. That's a relatively low yield and, in our view, detrimental to the company's long-term growth. We get the appeal of equity funding, but if your goal is long-term growth, it's sensible to focus on keeping the share count down.

Very rarely does the market overvalue a company on a multi-decade basis for companies with substantial long-term growth ambitions. If anything, the company should at minimum value the equity at dividend + dividend growth rate, as that represents the returns that investors receive on their equity and anything less would be dilutive.

Still, the company has made some exciting new investments recently such as its acquisition of Encore Boston Harbor just a few months ago. The $1.7 billion transaction was executed with a 30-year lease term at a <6% cap rate, both strong numbers. Additionally, the 30-year lease has built-in escalators that could provide to be very profitable for the company, especially in a low interest rate environment with the 1.75% minimum guarantee.

Realty Income Balance Sheet

Overall, Realty Income has a strong balance sheet with a low-cost of capital, although rolling over debt could be interesting.

The company has roughly $18 billion in debt, primarily unsecured notes, with 85% at a fixed interest rate. The company's average interest rate is just a few %, and the company's 6.2-year weighted average term does give it some flexibility. The company's 5.3x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is a bit high, but completely manageable for the company given its size and scale and reliable cash flow.

Still, there is some concern here. Realty Income Corporation will struggle to pay all of its debt off as it comes due, and some will need to be rolled over, especially going into the latter half of the decade. While the company should have no issues with its credit rating, to roll over debt, it's likely that those rollovers will happen at several % higher than the company's current cost of debt, increasing its interest rates.

That's potentially concerning given that each 1% increase in interest rate eats up an extra 5% of the base rent the company earns from its portfolio.

Our View

Realty Income Corporation is called the monthly dividend company for a clear reason. The company generates a reliable yield of almost 5%, and the company has not only grown that on a consecutive annualized basis, it's also managed to grow that on a consecutive quarterly basis. We expect that the company will be able to continue the growth of its dividend in line with growth in its AFFO/sh.

At the same time, the opportunities are almost limitless, with a multi-trillion dollar market ahead of it given the company's expansion into Europe. Still, investors need to be cautious here with the company's valuation. Unlike buying a property, the company's share price can fluctuate a lot more than the underlying properties. Rising interest rates, with the company's 6-year average weighted term, could exert a lot of pressure that you wouldn't see from a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

We see Realty Income Corporation as an interesting investment at <=$60/share, a level that investors should be able to comfortably get if they're patient, or can enter through the sale of secured PUTs. The company's stock is sometimes very volatile, and if its share price drops back to the $40s/share, we recommend investors use that as an opportunity to aggressively buy as much as they can.

Still, the company is a valuable long-term portfolio cash opportunity, and we recommend investors cautiously add as prices dictate.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is rising interest rates with Realty Income Corporation's base rent. Realistically, rates have already risen several % and they're now likely to remain higher for longer. The company will need to do some substantial refinancing, especially going into the end of the decade, and every 1% rise in its overall portfolio interest rate consumes an additional 5% of the company's base rent.

We're currently forecasting for the company's interest obligations to go from current levels of ~$800 million towards $1+ billion over the next several years, which could negate some of the impacts of the company's growth. Another risk would be a market shutdown with hefty sector-specific impacts such as the impact on movie theaters as a result of COVID-19. The company was lucky that the most intense parts of the downturn were 1-2 years versus longer.

Conclusion

Realty Income Corporation has a strong portfolio of assets, and given its valuation of $40 billion, it probably has a larger potential addressable market than nearly any peer by valuation. The company has shown a unique ability to not only expand its dividend on an annualized basis but to also expand its dividend on a quarterly basis. The company now offers a strong 4.4% dividend yield paid out monthly.

We expect Realty Income Corporation to continue to offer investors a strong potential for returns. However, we recommend that investors remain cautious about the valuation at which they invest. The company's valuation doesn't always track the valuation of its underlying portfolio 1:1 even if the company does have low volatility. In our view, <= $60/share represents a strong entry point, one that we expect the company to hit, rewarding patient investors.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.