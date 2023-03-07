Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 2:06 PM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM)
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Anu Bharadwaj – President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss – Morgan Stanley

Anu Bharadwaj

How do you want to sit? Shall I do this?

Keith Weiss

Yes. This is my good side. Excellent. Thank you, everyone, for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. software research franchise here at Morgan Stanley. I am very pleased to have with us from Atlassian recently announced President and COO, Anu Bharadwaj.

Anu Bharadwaj

Bharadwaj.

Keith Weiss

Okay. I was close. Not even...

Anu Bharadwaj

Nice try, Keith.

Keith Weiss

Before we get started, for important research disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Excellent. So thank you for joining us again at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. Can you talk to us maybe a little bit about your expanded role at Atlassian? What you're looking to take on? And kind of what are your key priorities now that you have that President role over the next 12, 24 months?

Anu Bharadwaj

Sure. Thanks for having me here, Keith. It's a pleasure being here with all of you. My new role that I took on recently as President at Atlassian, I keep all of the responsibilities that I had in my previous role as COO, which was roughly about half of the R&D business, around our enterprise business, cloud platform and the data center business. In addition to that, I'm also taking on the responsibility for the other half of the R&D business across our three markets, ADO, ITSM and Work Management and SMB growth and user experience. Our thesis with bringing all of these different functions together, product, design, strategy, business operations under one leader is

