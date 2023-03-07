Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 2:07 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), BMYMP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Start Time: 09:50 January 1, 0000 10:22 AM ET

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

March 07, 2023, 09:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Samit Hirawat - EVP, Chief Medical Officer, and Drug Development

Conference Call Participants

Steve Scala - Cowen and Company

Mike Nedelcovych - Cowen and Company

Steve Scala

Welcome to the Cowen conference. Representing the company is Samit Hirawat, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and the Global Head of Drug Development. So thanks Samit for making the time to be with us. Lots to talk about, lots going on in the Bristol pipeline. So we'll jump right in.

Let's start with Sotyktu, which is off to just a terrific start in the marketplace for psoriasis. You're working on a number of other indications. Those are in development. Can you kind of order them relative to your conviction and/or the market potential? And just remind us where those additional indications for Sotyktu stand today?

Samit Hirawat

Sure. Thanks, Steve, for the question. And certainly very fortunate about the Bristol-Myers Squibb pipelines and in terms of pioneering the way for the first-in-class TYK2 inhibitor, Sotyktu. First of all, great start, thanks to our teams who delivered on the promise of Sotyktu and a TYK2 inhibitor in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. We've showcased the data in the past on the Phase 2 trial in psoriatic arthritis that paved the way for initiation of the Phase 3 trials in psoriatic arthritis that are enrolling as we speak.

We also have shown the data in the Phase 2 setting in a randomized trial for systemic lupus erythematosus, the largest of its kind in the Phase 2 study with very promising data that encourage us to engage with the health authorities to design the Phase 3 program. And we actually

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.