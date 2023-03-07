Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 2:16 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference March 7, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Tyler Van Buren

Good morning, everyone. Is this slide over? Is there an interference from the speaker? I guess it's just loud. All right. Well, again, good morning. Tyler Van Buren here Senior Biotech Analyst at TD Cowen. Thanks again for coming to TD Cowen's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

For our next session, we're privileged to have a fireside chat with Gilead. And from Gilead we have Andy Dickinson the Chief Financial Officer. Andy thank you very much for being here.

Andy Dickinson

Thank you. We're thrilled to be here. I appreciate you having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Van Buren

Of course. And if you guys have any questions feel free to raise your hand and we'll do our best to get it asked. So, for an opening question Andy maybe you could just start with the earnings guidance for 2023 it assumes a 5% year-over-year decline, but that's obscured by the unfavorable year-over-year impact from Veklury. So, can you speak to Gilead's core earnings growth and what you expect for the next several years?

Andy Dickinson

Sure. Yes, I'd be happy to. Maybe I'll just back up and start by talking -- I think when you think kind of going forward it's helpful to talk about 2022 just to frame where we are. We're still one of the companies that is in a unique situation of having a fantastic COVID-19 therapy, Veklury.

And I think we're at a point and clearly in 2022, we got finally to the point where investors really look at our base business and then they look at Veklury separately. So, I think the

