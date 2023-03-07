OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 2:22 PM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call March 7, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Neely - VP, IR and Business Development

Joe Scodari - Chairman

Ramy Mahmoud - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Spence - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Folkes - Cantor

Gary Nachman - BMO Capital Markets

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OptiNose’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jonathan Neely, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Neely

Good morning and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose’s fourth quarter 2022 performance and our plans for the remainder of the year. I am joined today by our Chairman, Joe Scodari; our CEO, Dr. Ramy Mahmoud; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Spence. Joe is contributing to the prepared remarks portion of today's call, Ramy, Paul and I will host the question and answer session. The slides that will be presented on this call can be viewed on our website optinose.com in the investors section.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Additional information regarding these factors and forward looking statements is discussed under the cautionary note on forward looking statements section

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.