Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 2:25 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 7, 2023 10:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Grant Brown - CFO

Doug DeLieto - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Srinivas Pajjuri - Raymond James

Srinivas Pajjuri

Okay, thanks, everyone. And good morning. I am Srini Pajjuri, I'm the Semiconductor Analyst here. And I want to welcome you to Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference. We have Qorvo with us this morning. From Qorvo, we have Grant Brown, the CFO, and Doug DeLieto, VP of Investor Relations. We also have Gina Harrison, the Controller of the company.

So, I guess the format is going to be, we're going to have a brief overview of the company from Grant and then we'll open it up for Q&A, Grant?

Grant Brown

Great, thanks. Appreciate the invitation. It's great to be here. It's a good looking conference and looking forward to the day and meeting some of you individually. Before I begin, I just wanted to remind the audience that the Safe Harbor language that applies to our earnings releases will also apply today. I refer you to our 10-K, 10-Q and other filings for further information.

I'll open it up with a brief overview by operating segment including what we're seeing today and what we're excited about. And then we can move on to some Q&A. I'll start with HPA here run by Phil Chesley. HPA supports multiple long-term growth drivers including 5G, as well as broadband on the infrastructure side. And then increasing semiconductor spend in the defense and aerospace areas, as well as new requirements for power semiconductors driven by some mega trends in our industry, such as electrification and sustainability.

Just starting off with the power devices segment, this is an area where we're seeing robust design activity in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.