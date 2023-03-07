Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 7, 2023 10:25 AM ET

Grant Brown - CFO

Doug DeLieto - VP of IR

Srinivas Pajjuri - Raymond James

Srinivas Pajjuri

Okay, thanks, everyone. And good morning. I am Srini Pajjuri, I'm the Semiconductor Analyst here. And I want to welcome you to Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference. We have Qorvo with us this morning. From Qorvo, we have Grant Brown, the CFO, and Doug DeLieto, VP of Investor Relations. We also have Gina Harrison, the Controller of the company.

So, I guess the format is going to be, we're going to have a brief overview of the company from Grant and then we'll open it up for Q&A, Grant?

Grant Brown

Grant Brown

Before I begin, I just wanted to remind the audience that the Safe Harbor language that applies to our earnings releases will also apply today.

I'll open it up with a brief overview by operating segment including what we're seeing today and what we're excited about. And then we can move on to some Q&A. I'll start with HPA here run by Phil Chesley. HPA supports multiple long-term growth drivers including 5G, as well as broadband on the infrastructure side. And then increasing semiconductor spend in the defense and aerospace areas, as well as new requirements for power semiconductors driven by some mega trends in our industry, such as electrification and sustainability.

Just starting off with the power devices segment, this is an area where we're seeing robust design activity in our silicon carbide solutions. Qorvo’s silicon carbide delivers industry leading RDS on, which is the figure of merit for performance there. And that affects the charge time for your electric vehicle or the amount of power that you're using in a data center.

So very important metric, we bring a unique JFET architecture there, that's superior to comparable MOSFET solutions. And that's obviously a competitive advantage for Qorvo.

On the power management side, Qorvo brings a unique IP in portfolio as far as capabilities are, our power management ICS enable customers to design their systems with minimal changes generation over generation, so improving their time to market, which is an important characteristic for our products. They're the motor control solutions that we enable material improvements in efficiency and battery operated tools. And other such applications.

In the near term customers with consumer exposure, like SSDs, and power tools that are battery operated, for instance, are working down some elevated inventory levels, which is contemplated in our outlook, of course, but you know, we continue to be excited by the next generation of design opportunities there.

In terms of defense and aerospace, we see multiple drivers that includes some system upgrades from mechanical to electrical systems, which contain much more semiconductor content. Compounding this, there's also a trend of one to many. So instead of one manned aircraft, they'll also be multiple drones. Similarly, instead of one large, GEO satellite, there'll be many, much smaller LEO satellites. And then, of course, the increase in content. And those unit volumes related to the one to many trend is a significant mover.

But in addition, there's higher levels of integration for those parts. So that's something that an area where Qorvo exceeds our customer’s expectations and a competitive advantage for us.

Maybe one last point on the defense areas, our shipped contract with the U.S. Government, where we're developing some state-of-the art RF packaging technologies. And that's being done onshore here in the U.S. and Texas. That's a real asset for the company, as we said on our February's call, and as Philip Chesley has commented previously, you know, we've expanded that contract. And now we're doing multi-chip modules that combine both the digital optical devices as well as our mixed signal RF, so an exciting area for Qorvo on the defense side.

In terms of the infrastructure business, the last item on the list there, we have two segments, there's the 5G base station, infrastructure as well as broadband infrastructure. In those areas on the base station, very exciting opportunities for us. Looking forward as the spectrum rolls out as 5G continues to push further into areas like India and beyond China and including the U.S. and Europe. So interesting opportunities there over the long term.

And then in terms of the broadband infrastructure the DOCSIS standard is being rolled out. And that's a significant area of growth for us as the cable operators look to compete with the fiber to the home.

Moving over to CSG, the components and systems business there at the at the top is an exciting area for us that would include BLE or Bluetooth Low Energy matter Ultra wideband, Wi-Fi, cellular, cellular V2X, IoT, a number of different markets spanning mobile, automotive, enterprise, industrial and the consumer.

It also supplies the force and other sensing solutions for automotive and consumer electronics. And then finally, it includes our BAW-based Omnia platform for biosensors, which is a point of care diagnostic testing system.

We indicated on our February call, we are looking for strategic alternatives for the biosensors group. And we'll talk more about that if there's any questions or I'd refer you to our call.

Looking broadly at CSG Qorvo, does bring a lot of expertise across the wireless, different wireless protocols. There's systems that are driving content and integration trends with serving mobile, automotive, industrial consumer, a lot of different markets there across the IoT, and it's relatively nascent. So this is a high growth area for us as we look forward.

Turning to advanced cellular, our technology and product breadth is world class there. This is our history, supplying cellular for RF smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and wearables. We are currently broadly distributed across all major customers in the near term. And we're under shipping to demand currently in the Android ecosystem, to rectify an inventory channel inventory situation that's ongoing.

We said on our February call, we've reduce that channel inventory for components in the Android ecosystem by over 20% in December, and we expect continued improvement this quarter.

With the overall channel inventories normalizing later this calendar year, as we take steps to control it, you know, those headwinds will be temporary, it's not a structural change in any of the opportunities for Qorvo. In fact, we're seeing a lot of increased design activity with our customers are a very strong position in China today, as well as with our top two customers on the ACG side.

Longer term, the Android ecosystem is only about 40% 5G today, we expect that to go to 60%. And beyond that in the coming years. So a large amount of tremendous opportunity there from a SAM perspective for us to add additional content as that happens, it's a growth opportunity for us looking forward and the ACG segment, we've said over the long term should be mid to high single digit growth.

Overall feel very good about how we position that business. And, looking forward to the channel inventories clearing over the end of the year and some very strong content increases at our two largest customers, as we've talked about before.

Generally speaking, we're well positioned as a company, we've got short term, mid-term long term growth drivers that we're excited about across all of our different businesses, ACG, CSG, and HPA. We've got great leaders supporting those businesses, and our team on the manufacturing side with our global operations group that's executing very well.

With that, I think I'll stop and turn it back over for some Q&A.

Q - Srinivas Pajjuri

Sure. Thanks, Grant for a great overview. So I guess you know, I'm going to start off with the ACG, that the mobile group, which is roughly 65% of your sales. And you talked about inventory correction right now. I think if you're looking at the smartphone market last year, it was down double digits. And for this year, I think Gartner is forecasting it to decline again.

So my question is, and you talked about high single digit growth, long term potential, and obviously the 5G cycle has helped you quite a bit. So can you talk about as we come out of this inventory correction? Can you talk about, where you see the opportunity, and you talked about some content growth is across the board? So if you could give us some additional color on that, and what gives you that confidence that this can grow, high single digits even though the end market is relatively flattish?

Grant Brown

Sure, that's a great question. So, there's a couple of things going on. I mean, maybe I'll start with just the dynamics around mix, right. So as I mentioned, the Android ecosystem is only about 40% penetrated today. So is that approaches 100% over the very long term, and we're going to see a mix shift effect. There were handsets that were 4G are moving into 5G architectures, and we have increased content there. We've talked about maybe $5 to $7 of incremental content as we move from four to five.

So that mix shift is a big piece of it over time, we've got great exposure to our Chinese customers, different levels of tiers within their product portfolio. So that's one of the factors that's driving that.

In terms of the content side, I also mentioned that we've got incremental content and our top two largest customers as well as a very well represented content growth at our all of our customers within ACG. With some of the areas where I think you'll see some content growth is, it's not just static from you know, 4G or 5G, there's different flavors in between, as we saw in 4G, there's 4G LTE, LTE Advanced, there's a lot of different improvements there. Sometimes it's new bands, occasionally it's new content, or better performance that drives it.

In terms of the 5G opportunity for us, there'll be more transmit content, especially for secondary uplink, which will be add some new capability there, there's higher power requirements. So power class 2 is another area where performance really does matter for the battery life on the handset. And that's an area where we can add more value.

Non-terrestrial networks, we're starting to see that some of the satellite opportunities adds content as well, we'll see additional content and Wi-Fi as it moves to 6 and 7, and then you know, one of the areas that is specific to Qorvo would be on the antenna tuning side. We have very large business in antenna tuning. And we're the go to partner for the industry there. And as form factors change and the antenna needs to be corrected in order to compensate for any number of things, including multiple radios, or just challenging form factors, flip phones, et cetera. We're our attentive tuners will be needed there.

So those will be a lot of different areas where we can participate in 5g growth.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Got it. Thank you. And you know, talking about the premium segment, Grant, you talked about, gaining content across your customers, especially the top two customers. So at this point, given the design cycles, is it fair to say that you do have visibility through the year to kind of say that you have the design wins you have secured? So it's just a matter of time in terms of the ramps? Is that how we should think about it? Are you still kind of bidding for these designs?

Grant Brown

Inside the year, we have great visibility, the question on content on a per unit basis versus the volume of handsets being driven through that particular design win, is sort of two different questions, really, in terms of the content itself. Again, great visibility there, we’ve for the rest of the year.

In terms of the macroeconomic situation, it's always a bit of a question mark as to how much unit volume gets pushed through each of those design wins. So from a revenue perspective, it's different. But in terms of absolute content, yes, you're right, we've talked about our content up on a unit basis at both of our largest customers.

In fact, can't talk about anything yet to be released. But looking backwards, we have spoken to Samsung and significant improvement there in our content gain year over year, which is meaningful, including on the low band where we hadn't been represented meaningfully previously. So a lot of great content win there for Qorvo.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Great. And then moving on to the low mid-tier, you kind of mentioned that only 40% of Android is transition to 5G. I think we're starting to see that happen this year, next year. And I've seen forecasts from anywhere from 250 to 300 million incremental handsets going to 5G, and most of them are low to mid-tier, and you've had a pretty strong position in those markets, and also in China.

So if you can talk about the opportunity there, how does that opportunity compare with the premium content opportunity? And how should we think about your positioning at the different customers there as well?

Grant Brown

Sure, in terms of customer representation, we're very well represented across all of the different Chinese customers, we've been there through the downturn, and we're still there we have our field application engineer sales folks in our product portfolio matches up very well with those customers. So you know, very well positioned really encouraged by the design activity there.

In terms of, you know, moving from 40 to 60%, it's 20-point increase on you know, you could call it 1 billion to 3 billion of smartphones, it's not hard to imagine you can easily get to the numbers, you're just quoting there around 200 plus million incremental 5g smartphones over time.

So, and then the maybe lastly, just a quick comment on the replacement rate coming out of COVID extended, I don't expect that to be the norm going forward. So, as more customers migrate to 5g phones, or even replaced 5g phones from the ones that they've gotten in the early stages, I think we'll see some content and uplift there.

Douglas DeLieto

I would only add one kind of nuance, and that is we are very well represented at the customers that are migrating those 4g phones to 5g, but we're not well represented in the 4g portfolios. So as they migrate to these integrated solutions, they're entering our addressable market whereas they were not necessarily previously.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Right. So maybe, just on the topic, obviously, it's low to mid-tier, and there's a pretty good amount of incremental content. But also, I think the competition is pretty intense as well. So, if you could touch on that a competition from the U.S. suppliers, as well as, I believe there's some domestic suppliers as well in China that are looking to enter that market. So if you can talk about that?

Grant Brown

Yes, sure. So, maybe in terms of some of the larger suppliers, the global suppliers, I think our presence with those China based handset OEMs has been very strong, I mean, we have facilities they are in China, we've supported them, through multiple years, and across the entire portfolio, low mid high band, all of the different potential RF placements, you know, we have a very competitive if not the best performing solution there.

So, you know, very well represented there, as far as a customer relationship goes. The smaller players on the discrete side usually have a barrier to entry in the form of integration. So in order to come up with a full module, you need all of the different components that go into that module, including some filters, which don't have a foundry network available to get hold up. So as integration trends move down the tiers, in 5G, we'll see less discrete and more opportunity for Qorvo on the on the integration side, which has a more of a global supplier type competitive dynamic that we're that we're targeting.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Great. And I guess, you know, given your presence in China, a lot of us in the audience and on the webcast want to know, given China has reopened, and there's a lot of optimism about business coming back. Any color you could provide and what sort of trends you're seeing, and what's your expectation for that market in the next quarter or two?

Grant Brown

Sure. So, we're looking at our, without giving exact guidance, we were talking in June about flattish, from what our guidance in the March quarter is. And, that would imply that we're still working through channel inventories there in China. We expect that to continue, we saw some great progress in the last quarter, we expect great progress this quarter. And then we're starting to see as everyone probably that's following the smartphone sell through, you're starting to see some of that activity in the numbers there.

Still relatively early for the year to date, period. But as we move forward, it'll give our customers more confidence. As inventory starts to come down, we'll start to see more order activity there. So very encouraged by what we've seen so far. But it's still relatively early.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Got it. And then just one last question on the inventory topic, your own balance sheet inventory has edged up a bit. And you're not unique in this regard, because most of your peers are also seeing that inventories jump a bit here. So what's your expectation for your own inventories to normalize?

Grant Brown

For our inventories as you pointed out elevated, we expect that to continue as long as the macro economic issues persist. And to a degree, that channel will take some period of time throughout this calendar year, say for it to normalize. However, despite being elevated, I expect them to be down by the end of our fiscal year here ending this month, and should show some signs of progress there.

There's some seasonality to it, I would just point out quickly, we do have our largest customer ramping in the summer months, and as such, we will be building in order to support that customer. So that's a bit of a seasonal factor. But in general, as general inventories come down, and our inventory should come down, is well.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Great. And audience if you have any questions, please raise your hand. So I have a few more.

So I guess, one longer term technology question, maybe this is for you, Doug. The industry has gone through multiple product cycles, from 2g to 3g, 4g. We're in the 5g cycle, which is still a long way to go. But what do you see on the horizon? What's next after 5g? I mean this is one of the questions I get a lot from investors. You know, what, what do we look forward to in the smartphone industry longer term beyond 5g?

Douglas DeLieto

Yes, there's definitely there's a 6G on the horizon. But we're more than five years out. I would just refer back to a lot of what we just talked about, which is the non-terrestrial networks. A lot more MIMO coming. Secondary transmit coming not just in mid high bands, but ultimately you're going to see it in the low bands and in the ultra-high bands, Wi-Fi coming. So there's a lot of content coming. And for Qorvo specifically 600 million Android phones coming into our SAM that are not in our SAM currently and us being the go-to guy in these integrated solutions across all customers.

And just again, we've talked about it, but bringing up Samsung across their portfolio makes us essentially customer agnostic outside of China, bringing up honor makes us customer agnostic inside of China. So we are absolutely customer-agnostic, whoever does well, we can do well. That's unique to our space.

Grant Brown

I might just add a little bit on to that, Doug too, in that the content that we have available to us isn't necessarily isolated to smartphone industries. So as you look across the other businesses on the screen here, there is certainly an infrastructure component that Philip is going to address in HPA. Over time, there's a large and growing opportunity in India for the base station market there.

Looking at the CSG business under Eric Creviston, there's a significant number of new devices that come online for us from a connectivity standpoint in the IoT. Some of that is cellular IoT, but a lot of it would be other areas that are going to touch matter in different ways. So ZigBee, Thread, Bluetooth, low energy, et cetera, those types of areas or wireless standards will be a big opportunity for us as well the sensor. So there's a lot of opportunity beyond just smartphones. However, in terms of just looking at the generations from 5 to 6G being so far off, there's a lot in between.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Got it. I want to see if there are any questions from the audience. Okay. I'll keep going. The other business that's getting a lot of attention lately is the silicon carbide. It's interesting. It looks like it's a very large and growing opportunity. And you guys are still a very small player in that market. So I'd love to hear your thoughts on what do you think your advantages are given you're competing with some large players out there? And where are you positioned today? And how should we think about the longer-term growth of this business?

Grant Brown

Sure. Just by way of background, we acquired a company for the audience called added silicon carbide that we have integrated into our business and our power franchise under Philip Chesley and HPA. The silicon carbide power devices that we deliver there have a JFET technology, which is slightly different than the larger MOSFET approach. So we have a very competitive solution there in terms of RDS, which is the figure of merit that's measured or the resistance when the device is on.

We're used in EV chargers, DC to DC converters, solar inverters, server power supplies, other high-voltage applications that need maximum power efficiency. So to your question, we directly about where do we find opportunity. It's a very large quickly growing market and there's a number of competitors in it.

Our solution given the architecture around the JFET technology is something that we'll pick and choose where we're best suited for those applications. So that's large and growing, and we'll target the niche areas and where we're best suited.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Makes sense. And you're one of the few fabless silicon carbide companies out there. So I'm just curious, given the competitive landscape, pretty much everybody else is vertically integrated. So do you see that there is a need for you to eventually get into manufacturing as well? Or do you think that fabless model actually can work in this end market?

Grant Brown

I think you can have a mix of both. I mean there's definitely opportunity for us to do that. It's right in our wheelhouse from a technology standpoint and the manufacturing capabilities, looking at that type of semiconductor, it wouldn't be a stretch. We currently, as you point out, have outsourced a portion of it. And we're finding it very possible to get the supply we need right now for the raw materials there, some of the wafers and other areas. So it's not a challenge for us to produce at the levels we need to now, but again, not a big stretch for us if we decided to do it ourselves.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Great. And then I want to shift focus to some of the financials. The business model has thrown off a lot of cash over the years. I think last year, roughly 20% free cash flow margin. And obviously, they're depressed a little bit here. And then you've been returning in excess of your free cash flow to shareholders. I think last year, in the 12 months, you spent about $1 billion on buybacks. Can you talk about your strategy for going forward, cash usage in terms of your CapEx or investments in the business and also continuing share buybacks?

Grant Brown

Sure. We remain committed to share buyback. I think that's a very efficient way to return capital to shareholders. Each quarter, we go through a process with our Board, a classic waterfall approach, looking at the free cash flow we're generating, the needs from a working capital perspective in the business. There's other considerations around that and how we're financing the business from a capital structure perspective.

And then we'll look at organic growth and organic growth and CapEx all that factors in. But to your point, we have historically targeted around 100% of free cash flow being returned in the form of share repurchase. We do have, as we talked about during our last debt offerings, a cash balance. We're typically in that $600 million, $700 million, maybe to $1 billion range and will remain there as we manage through our capital structure. So balancing those different components lead us to the amount that we buy back each quarter. But generally don't comment on rate and pace beyond those long-term targets.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Sure. Then just you announced or at least talked about potentially exiting or selling one of your facilities, Farmers Branch. And obviously, the gross margins are somewhat depressed now and you talked about the underutilization charge as well. So as we think through that for the next few quarters, how do you see the margins progressing as volumes come back?

How should investors think about longer-term, I guess, gross margin potential here because you were doing north of 50%, not too long ago, you're closer to 40% today. So I guess if you could talk about where does Farmers Branch exit kind of help you in terms of improving the utilization and anything else you can offer on the margin front.

Grant Brown

Sure. So maybe I'll take it in a few different pieces. The first one is a path back to 50%, as you mentioned, absolutely have a clear path back. On our last call, we were talking a bit about the underutilization impact that we're seeing now just from our desire to clear the channel inventory. We're producing less and letting that get consumed. That's over 900 basis points of gross margin headwind for us.

Over the course of our fiscal '24, which begins in April of this year, we should be able to get back half of that. So over the course of the year, we should see some meaningful margin improvement. There is a bit of seasonality to it. Again, just given, as I talked about, the seasonal ramps that we'll see. So it should improve as we increase the utilization. A bit of it is a carryover from the fiscal '23 period. We've got some higher cost inventory that we'll be working through. So that will be lingering through '24. But again, as I said, it should be some meaningful improvement over 24, as we talked about on the last call.

As it's specific to Farmers Branch, we always have that as a bit of a safety valve, just we have a number of different priorities happening at our Richardson facility, which is our large Texas manufacturing facility for BAW as well as GaAs and GaN and some other items there.

But in terms of BAW, we've moved from 6 to 8 inch, which has a meaningful increase in our effective capacity. We've generationally improved our BAW technology and been able to shrink the die, which adds a considerable amount of effective capacity.

We've also been very effective at the layout in the fabs and the yields that we're achieving on our BAW technology. So all of these things have increased our effective capacity. So Farmers Branch in that sense was not a necessary component in case any of those initiatives didn't come to fruition. In terms of the sale of the facility, a lot of great interest in that. Actually, it's very encouraging. So we'll probably have more to talk about there as we move forward.

Srinivas Pajjuri

Got it. And then talking about gross margins coming back, obviously, the volumes coming back will certainly help. Are there any other drivers potentially if volumes don't come back as fast as you expect from a product mix standpoint? Anything else that we should be aware of in terms of gross margin improvement?

Grant Brown

Yes, sure. We are a high-volume manufacturer. So taking cost out is something that we do. I mean if you look at that playbook, it's a lot of similar factors. There's still a little bit more to go moving from 6 to 8inch. If you look at the generations of BAW that I just mentioned, they don't all get added into a module at once. It will take time for those individual filters to find their ways into the integrated modules.

And as that happens, the die size will shrink for those filter functions as they move into the module. So all of those would be pretty typical for us. Of course, over time, we'll expect our suppliers to help us pull cost out, and we'll be looking there as well. So a lot of the kind of standard playbook for us. If the Pareto right now is all dominated by underutilization charges and inventory-related items, which we expect to pass and to be temporary in nature. So the path back to 50% isn't necessarily predicated on some of those other items, but I have pretty good visibility into it once the utilization issue passes by.

Srinivas Pajjuri

I think we're almost out of time. One last question. I mean you have a lot of domestic manufacturing and you're a big supplier to the defense industry. Anything we should expect from the chips Act? I mean are you expecting any potential subsidies from the development?

Grant Brown

We're reviewing it right now very actively, and we'll see how it plays out. There's still some uncertainty around how it would apply maybe just not necessarily to Qorvo but the industry on the whole and exactly how you would apply for those funds and what it would mean going forward. So we're actively reviewing it, but nothing to report at this point.

Srinivas Pajjuri

All right. Okay. That's all the time we have. Thanks everybody for joining.

Douglas DeLieto

Thanks Srini. Appreciate it.