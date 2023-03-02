Aya Gold & Silver: Milestones To Be Achieved In 2023, But Beware Of Rate Hikes

Mar. 07, 2023 3:26 PM ETAya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA:CA), AYASF
Summary

  • AYA expects a significant ramp-up in YoY production from 2024 onward for the Zgounder mine.
  • During 2023, AYA expects to achieve significant operational milestones for its key projects, particularly exploration activities.
  • I believe the company is largely free from any permitting, or project financing risk.
  • However, the Fed's current hawkish policy will maintain pressure on silver prices.

Auriferous Pyrite (Fe S2) gray stone crystals background

Gregory_DUBUS/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCQX:AYASF) delivered solid operational performance during Q4 and FY 2022, in terms of production and exploration results. AYA is a Canadian-based precious metals mining corporation engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of

USD index

USD index strengthening since February 2023 (Figure-1)

silver price chart

Silver prices have declined since February 2023 (Figure-2)

Zgounder timelines

AYA - Timelines for significant milestones (Figure-3)

2023-2024

Zgounder development timeline - 2023/2024 (Figure-4)

Q4 2022 vs FY 2022

Q4 2022 versus Full Year 2022 - Key production-related metrics (Figure-5)

Zgounder's high-grade zones

High-Grade Zones identified at the Zgounder mine (Figure-6)

Boumadine 2022 exploration results

Boumadine 2022 exploration - Notable Discoveries (Figure-7)

