Nexi S.p.A (NEXPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 2:29 PM ETNexi S.p.A. (NEXPF), NEXXY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Nexi S.p.A (OTCPK:NEXPF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 7, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paolo Bertoluzzo - CEO

Bernardo Mingrone - CFO

Stefania Mantegazza - IR

Conference Call Participants

Justin Forsythe - Credit Suisse

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

James Goodman - Barclays

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Aditya Buddhavarapu - Bank of America

Gianmarco Bonacina - Equita

Simonetta Chiriotti - Mediobanca

Alexandre Faure - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi. Please go ahead, sir.

Paolo Bertoluzzo

Thank you. Good morning to all of you, and welcome to Nexi call on results for full year 2022. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; Stefania Mantegazza, who leads Investor Relations and a few other members of our team who may help in case of need on your questions. As usual, we'll summarize the key messages and give you a short business update, and I will then hand over to Bernardo that will cover results more in detail and then we will have time, as usual, for your questions. Let me jump on Page 3 with the key messages.

Overall, we consider 2022 an year of strong progress for our company despite a macro environment that has been more challenging than what we would have expected only 1 year ago. First of all, we've seen strong volume growth across the year, in particular also in despite more difficult comparisons with the previous year. We have seen double-digit volume growth across all geographies. In particular, we have seen a strong growth in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.