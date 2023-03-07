Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual HealthCare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 3:12 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cowen 43rd Annual HealthCare Conference March 7, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Wolk - EVP and CFO

Jessica Moore - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Josh Jennings - Cowen

Josh Jennings

Josh Jennings from Cowen Medical Devices team. We're moving right through the medical devices track, but we are incorporating some medical device part of a consumer hybrid into this track. And thankfully, with the executive team from Johnson & Johnson. We have Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Wolk; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Jessica Moore. Joe, Jessica. Josh, we got three Js up here. Can't lose. Can't lose.

Thank you guys for participating in Cowen Healthcare -- TD Cowen Healthcare Conference, and great to see you in person.

Joe Wolk

Same here. Thanks, Josh, for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Josh Jennings

Maybe to start, I just wanted to talk about some of the headwinds. I know Johnson & Johnson reports first, at least in our space and in the health care space and kind of puts a stake in the ground provides a lot of great data points for investors and the industry.

But maybe we can talk about some of the headwinds that we're carrying in late fourth quarter into first quarter, particularly some of the surges from coronavirus in Asia-Pac, China, Japan, and how the recovery is faring both on volume side for medical devices, but as well as on the supply chain? Anything you can shine away at your quarter?

Joe Wolk

Sure. So, again, Josh, it's such a pleasure to be here, and thank you all for your interest in Johnson & Johnson. I would say, we do note that we do go first with earnings, so we pick our language pretty carefully and try to be as specific as we can to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.