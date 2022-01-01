Is The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Worth Pursuing?

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • URNM is pricier and more volatile than other alternatives in this space.
  • URNM juggles its risk profile very well, and the reward-to-risk equation on the charts looks promising.
  • The underlying fundamentals in the uranium market look very attractive for Uranium miners.
A nugget of uranium ore isolated on a white background

abadonian/iStock via Getty Images

ETF Snapshot

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) is a financial product that focuses on businesses that devote at least half their assets to the uranium mining industry. Typically, 82.5% of the portfolio comprises of explorers, miners, developers, and producers of uranium, whilst the rest of

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.14K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.