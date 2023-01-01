felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CTO Realty's (NYSE:CTO) 8.4% yield is high and enticing but seemingly out of place against its broadly comparable peers. For example, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) offers a 5.6% yield against its portfolio of grocery-anchored retail properties whilst Brixmor Property (BRX) sports a 4.5% yield against its retail property portfolio. With CTO's dividend yield at least 280 basis points higher than its peers, its common shareholders are currently receiving elevated pay-outs. What's the catch? CTO's short interest at 4.13%, is higher than peer REITs indicating an abnormal amount of bearish interest.

Data by YCharts

Of course, yield is a function of price and a high yield is either explained by a depressed stock price or exceptional operational performance. However, the latter should generally be rewarded with strong price returns to reduce the yield. Hence, CTO somewhat presents a conundrum. I believe the dynamic at play here is multifaceted. Firstly, the commons are down around 17% over the last 12 months to reflect angst around a still-rising Fed funds rate. At the same time, CTO continues to outperform its core operating metrics and recorded dual beats for its most reported earnings.

Whilst some investors might be swayed by the Series A preferreds (NYSE:CTO.PA) which offer stability against the broader macroeconomic disruption and stock market anxiety around inflation, the commons could offer higher long-term returns on the back of a plump yield at tangible book value that's been on an upward ramp. The REIT last declared a fiscal 2023 first quarter dividend payout of $0.38 per share, in line with its prior fourth quarter payout but a 5.6% increase over the year-ago fiscal 2022 first quarter comp.

Data by YCharts

The pay-outs have been kept stable over the last few years and were even maintained during the early pandemic crash to underlie the broad steadiness of the retail portfolio. The bullish call here is that this payout will be maintained against continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

Dual Beats As Dispositions And Acquisitions Ramp Up

CTO's recently reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter saw revenue come in at $22.53 million, an 8.8% decrease from the year-ago comp, but a beat by $1.56 million on consensus estimates. CTO very actively manages its asset base which held 23 properties spread across 3.7 million square feet as of the end of the quarter.

CTO Realty Growth

The REIT was very aggressive with its asset recycling, completing $314 million worth of acquisitions and $81.1 million in dispositions during fiscal 2022. The former was completed at a weighted-average cash cap rate of 7.5% versus a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.2% for disposals. Hence, as of the end of the fourth quarter, 90% of the REIT's portfolio was derived from retail and mixed-use properties. This was an increase from just over 75% in the year-ago comp.

Leased occupancy was 92.9% as of the end of the quarter with same-property NOI growth of 13% and comparable leasing spreads increasing by 17% for the full fiscal year. Fourth quarter adjusted FFO of $0.37 per share beat consensus estimates by $0.01 per share but was down sequentially from an adjusted FFO of $0.49 per share in the third quarter. It was also down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core FFO was $0.34 per share, a 10.5% decrease from the year-ago comp.

The 8.4% Yield Could Be Unstable

Critically, core FFO forms a payout ratio of 111.8% with adjusted FFO forming a payout ratio of 102.8%. Whilst anything over 100% is a clear signal of a future cut, the REIT is guiding for core FFO for fiscal 2023 to be between $1.50 to $1.55 per share with adjusted FFO to be between $1.64 and $1.69 per share. This would be on the back of what's expected to be a same-property NOI growth of 1% to 4%. It would mean a core FFO payout ratio of 101% against annualized dividend pay-outs of $1.52 per share and would fall to 92.7% against adjusted FFO.

With the most salient risks to these pay-outs coming from debt maturities and rising Fed funds rates, CTO entered into a seven-year $100 million interest rate swap to SOFR fix at 3.28%. This transaction has effectively eliminated all its remaining go-forward exposure to rising Fed funds rates. Further, the REIT faces no debt maturities before fiscal 2026 with its 2025 convertible notes sporting a $16 per share conversion price ahead of their maturity date. This is $2 less than the current price of CTO's commons.

Does the payout look precarious? Yes. But management gave no indication of a near-term cut during their earnings call and instead highlighted the year-over-year raise. However, the tightness of the current payout could force a reduction if recession fears are realized to increase bad debt reserves or drive up overall occupancy loss. Fundamentally, the yield is high because bears think there will be a near-term cut. Let's see how things play out.