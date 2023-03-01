gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Certara

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on March 1, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides biosimulation software for biotech and pharmaceutical firms worldwide.

Given the potential for a continued drop in small-firm biotech investment, I’m more cautious about Certara’s outlook in 2023.

I’m on Hold for CERT in the near term and until we can see the effects of its smaller-size customer base business on Certara’s growth trajectory.

Certara Overview

Princeton, New Jersey-based Certara was founded to develop biosimulation software to assist biopharmaceutical companies in conducting virtual trials to predict how drugs might behave in patients.

Management is headed by William Feehery, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since June 2019 and was previously president of DuPont Industrial Biosciences.

The firm's primary markets include:

Biosimulation

Regulatory Science

Market Access

The company pursues biopharmaceutical firms via a direct sales and marketing approach and had more than 2,370 customers as of the end of 2022.

Additionally, numerous regulatory authorities are customers, including the U.S. FDA, European EMA, Health Canada, Japan's PMDA and China's NMPA.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global biosimulation market was an estimated $1.2 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion in 2020.

The market is forecast to reach nearly $3.8 billion by 2024, growing at a very strong CAGR of 15.4%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing incidence of relapse due to patients acquiring drug resistance in diseases including tuberculosis, cancer and bacterial infections.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected North American biosimulation market:

N. America Biosimulation Market (Grand View Research)

Also, biosimulation firms continue to develop innovative technologies to enhance the cost-reduction benefits of their products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY)

Advanced Chemistry Development

Schrodinger (SDGR)

Genedata AG

Rhenovia Pharma

Certara’s Recent Financial Results

Total revenue by quarter has risen according to the following chart:

Gross profit margin by quarter rose in Q4 2022:

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have followed the trajectory shown below:

Operating income by quarter has risen recently:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have grown in recent quarters:

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, CERT’s stock price has risen 11.2% vs. that of the Nasdaq 100 Index’s fall of 8.3%, as the chart indicates below:

As to its financial results, total revenue rose 15% year-over-year, while gross profit margin increased by 2 percentage points.

Management did not disclose any company or customer retention rate metrics.

Operating income rose sequentially, as did earnings per share to the best result in the past nine quarters.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $241.2 million in cash, equivalents and trading asset securities and $290 million in long-term debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $91.1 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $1.4 million. The company paid $30.3 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Certara

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 10.5 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 40.5 Price / Sales 10.2 Revenue Growth Rate 17.3% Net Income Margin 4.4% GAAP EBITDA % 26.0% Market Capitalization $3,470,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,530,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $92,540,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.09 Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

CERT’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 43.3% as of Q4 2022, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 17.3% GAAP EBITDA % 26.0% Total 43.3% Click to enlarge

Future Prospects For Certara

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the ‘strong demand for biosimulation’ in 2022 and its expectations for continued growth into 2023.

The firm’s regulatory business has apparently ‘turned the corner’ and leadership believes that the changes it made in the second half of 2022 will produce higher performance in the future, despite its recent drag on overall growth.

CERT intends to continue its ‘land and expand’ strategy of growing its business within target companies based on its initial performance.

Management will also seek to leverage its Pinnacle 21 platform across the company's offerings.

The company also announced the small, bolt-on acquisition of Vyasa, ‘an artificial intelligence company with scalable deep learning software.’ It will integrate Vyasa’s technologies throughout 2023.

Looking ahead, management expects total revenue growth in 2023 to be 12.5% at the midpoint of a wide range.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be $134 million at the midpoint. Note that ‘adjusted’ usually excludes stock-based compensation, which has been significant and serves to dilute equity shareholders.

The company's financial position is strong, with ample cash and strong free cash flow.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CERT at an EV/Sales multiple of around 10.5x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 23, 2023, as the chart shows here:

So, by comparison, CERT is currently valued by the market at a premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of February 23, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the potential for a macroeconomic slowdown, which may produce slower sales cycles or increase bad debt provisions from its smaller customers.

While a significant portion of the firm’s business comes from large pharma firms, a substantial amount also comes from smaller biotech companies.

Biotechs have recently seen a drop in new investment after a peak in 2021, as the Pitchbook-NVCA chart shows below:

Although funding is still robust, a drop of 21% in one year is substantial and may continue as an increasing cost of capital environment makes long-term capital investment decisions common to biotech firms more costly.

Given the potential for a further drop in investment, I’m more cautious about Certara’s outlook in 2023.

Accordingly, I’m on Hold for CERT in the near term and until we can see the effects of its smaller customer base business on Certara’s growth trajectory.