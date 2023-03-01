Certara Grows But Smaller Clients May Dampen Its Growth Prospects

Summary

  • Certara recently reported its Q4 2022 financial results.
  • The firm provides biosimulation software and regulatory services to biotech and pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies.
  • CERT has recently produced bullish results but a higher cost of capital environment may hurt a significant portion of its smaller biotech customer base.
  • I'm on Hold for CERT in the near term until we see the impact of dropping investment in biotechs on its financial results.
A Quick Take On Certara

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on March 1, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides biosimulation software for biotech and pharmaceutical firms worldwide.

Given

