Investment Thesis

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) put out less than great guidance for the coming year. This new guidance makes one thing clear: this is not a growth business anymore.

That being said, my contention is that investors' expectations have come down substantially in the past two years. Therefore, if Veeva could find some way to reignite its growth prospects, this stock could suddenly become interesting again.

Meanwhile, for now, I find the stock rich for what it offers.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out, So What's Next?

VEEV revenue growth rates, GAAP figures

Veeva put out guidance for fiscal 2024 that left investors wanting more.

Veeva contends that the bulk of its very near-term deceleration in revenue growth rate for this upcoming fiscal year is due to its customer contract termination.

Veeva then rapidly goes on to declare that if investors look ahead to the following year, fiscal 2025, as Veeva goes against this slower comparable period of fiscal 2024, its prospects will reaccelerate.

But here's the core of the issue: Veeva Systems Inc.'s growth rates are slowing down near-term. And even if Veeva changes that looking ahead to the following year, and its growth rates improve - let's be honest, a lot can happen in two years - will investors be inclined to stick around more than one year waiting for its growth rates to improve?

This is what Veeva states in its prepared remarks that,

TFC standardization [the contract adjustment] impacts the timing of revenue recognition but is not expected to impact the total revenue contribution over the term of the orders.

Essentially, Veeva has attempted to get investors on board, asserting that this deceleration is mostly an accounting issue and that it won't impact its future cash flows.

Does This Nuance Matter?

Data by YCharts

This is my core contention: Veeva's multiple to sales has already come down significantly. Investors are no longer looking to Veeva as a high-growth company anymore.

In fact, I believe that, to a large extent, its ''growth-oriented'' shareholder base has already rotated out of the name. What this means in practice is that with its share price already down 40% from its prior highs, the growth investors have already left Veeva Systems Inc. stock.

Therefore, the sort of investor that is now involved in Veeva when its outlook for the coming years points to mid-10s% CAGR is much more thoughtful towards the company's profitability margins, rather than simply seeking growth for growth's sake.

And this leads us to discuss Veeva's profitability profile.

Profit Margins Remain the Bull Case for Veeva

This is what Veeva's founder and CEO Peter Gassner said in Veeva's shareholder letter:

We have always operated the company with a disciplined, long-term approach to investing in the right people and the right markets for profitable growth and not swinging to extremes in difficult times or boom times. We didn't over hire in the last few years or jump into speculative markets. We kept our teams lean and aren't planning to lay people off.

Again, everything circles back to what we discussed months ago. When you have a founder with significant skin in the game, managing day-to-day operations, they'll do everything in their power to manage the business for the long term.

And that's why Veeva's operating margins for the year ahead point to approximately 33% non-GAAP operating margins. Ensuring that business is highly profitable "through the economic cycle."

That being said, if one were to be picky, we could make the case that its fiscal 2024 operating margins point to an approximate 500 basis point compression relative to fiscal 2023.

But even here, let's put this margin compression in perspective. After all, Veeva's share price has hardly moved in 3 years.

The Bottom Line

Here's the bull and the bear case. The bear case is that the bulk of these Veeva Systems Inc. profits are ''non-GAAP'' profits. And how much value one puts on non-GAAP profits largely depends on whether one believes that management works for free or not.

Indeed, at 35x forward non-GAAP operating margins, my appetite to get involved here with Veeva Systems Inc. is muted.

That being said, as I've noted in the analysis, Veeva Systems Inc.'s stock is tightly held by insiders. This means that CEO Gassner is directly aligned with passive shareholders in seeing the business' prospects increase with time.