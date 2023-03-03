China Post-Reopening: Unleashing The Pent-Up Demand?

  • Equities in China have delivered a spectacular rebound since the country’s COVID reopening, with MSCI China up 37% in the four months ending February 2023.
  • From here, the pace of demand recovery in China will be a critical driver for markets.
  • Implementing a policy mix which promotes tapping into excess household savings can help restore consumer confidence, and ultimately spur further economic success in China this year.

China excess savings and consumer confidence2020-2022, quarterly

Chart showing China excess savings alongside China consumer confidence from March 2020 to December 2022

Source: Bloomberg, Principal Asset Management. Data as of March 3, 2023.

The rapid reopening policy in China allowed consumption and mobility to quickly normalize in the first few weeks of 2023. While

