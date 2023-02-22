Shopify: Profitability Plagued By Growing Pains

Mar. 11, 2023 10:00 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CAAMZN, SQSP, WIX
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.59K Followers

Summary

  • Investors should note that SHOP is not expected to record GAAP profitability over the next few years, suggesting the need to rely on adjusted numbers instead.
  • Despite this, the company continues to prioritize vertically integrated e-commerce offerings and growth, while boasting an extremely healthy balance sheet.
  • Combined with SHOP's determination in reducing operating expenses, we may witness moderate tailwinds for recovery in the intermediate term.
  • Meanwhile, investors may nibble here, assuming the exercise consequently lowers their dollar cost averages, since it is trading below its 50-day moving average.

ashamed teen girl

LightFieldStudios/iStock via Getty Images

The Growth At All Costs Investment Thesis

While we have been and will remain bullish about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), investors must note that the company is not expected to report GAAP profitability for the next

E-commerce Usage Distribution In The US

BuiltWith

SHOP 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.59K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.