After An Optimistic Start, Are Markets Set For A New Wave Of Volatility?

Mar. 07, 2023 3:45 PM ET
Summary

  • Is the early equity rally running out of gas?
  • Why investors should be bracing for higher rates and stickier inflation?
  • Why sentiment is changing for equity markets?

The red crashing market volatility of crypto trading with technical graph and indicator, red candlesticks going down without resistance, market fear and downtrend. Cryptocurrency background concept.

Artit_Wongpradu/iStock via Getty Images

After posting strong gains at the start of the year, markets appear to be losing momentum. Greg Bonnell speaks with Michael O'Brien, Portfolio Manager with TD Asset Management, about the change in sentiment and what it means for investors.

