Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 7, 2023 10:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Kort Schnabel - Co-President

Penni Roll - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Robert Dodd

Welcome to day two of the Raymond James 44th Annual Investor Conference. Next up, we have Ares Capital Corporation and that's my intro.

Kort Schnabel

All right. Hi, everyone. I'm Kort Schnabel, I’m Co-president of Ares Capital Corporation. I'm relatively new in this seat, but I'm not new to Ares. So I've been at Ares for about 22 years. 18 of which have been with Ares Capital Corporation or BDC dating back to the founding of Ares Capital Corporation in 2004. So intimately familiar with all of our history, been on the investment team the entire time, and very excited to now be the one up here telling the story. So without further ado, we'll dive in.

I want to do a couple of things today. I want to explain who we are and what we do and we'll do that very simply and quickly and then more importantly, dive into how we do, what we do and what makes us different from most of our other competitors in private credit and other BDCs.

So at the risk and starting too simply, I'm going to do it anyway and just explain very simply what we do. We go out through the industry's largest investment team and we find the best companies in America, the best middle market companies and we provide them loans. There are lots of different ways we find these companies, lots of different things that we look for, that we think make these the best companies, and we'll talk about those. But we source these opportunities primarily from private equity firms who are big users of these kinds of loans, as well as direct the company. We make loans, we collect interest from those borrowers, we distribute that interest to our shareholders in the form of a very regular, stable and dependable dividend. We complement that dividend through the opportunity to achieve capital gains through a variety of other measures as well, which I'll talk about.

We have been doing this for quite a long time, longer than most. Got an 18 year public track record. We've acquired a lot of our competitors who have had missteps along the way, and we've generated fantastic returns for our shareholders. And I want to hit a couple of those key highlights which are on this page. We've invested $85 billion since our IPO in 2004, we've generated a 14% gross asset level IRR on the realized dollars from those investments. We generated a 1% average annual net realized gain in excess of losses, there's a lot of words in there, but I'll simplify that. Obviously, as a lender, we track our loss rates and our loss rates are very low. But we, unlike other direct lenders, have offset those losses through capital gains such that we've essentially generated a positive loss rate of 1% over this 18 year period and that's outside putting aside the interest payments that we've got, it’s just gains over losses. That's something that you will not find in other portfolios.

We have a 13 year history now of generating a stable and recurring dividend with constant or increasing dividend payments quarter in and quarter out, getting back to that dependability of the dividend payment. And then lastly, we've generated a 90% higher stock based total return than the S&P 500 since our IPO in 2004. So those are some of the results that we're proud of. But again, I want to really make sure we spend the most of the time today talking about how we've done this, not just what the results are.

So if we go to the next page, I'm going to go through a few of the key attributes and key ingredients to our success and we've, obviously, grown a lot our IPO. We started with $150 million portfolio in 2004 and we're now $20 billion. But as we've grown, a lot of the -- again, the key ingredients to our success have really remained the same. We've been very disciplined about sticking to our business model. And the first thing to point out about what makes us different is, we are managed by Ares Management, the BBC has management contract with Ares Management, this in and of itself gives us huge competitive advantages. Ares, as probably a lot knows, one of the largest alternative credit managers, alternative asset managers in the world. We've got over $350 billion of assets, 2,500 people. And we operate businesses across multiple different kinds of products, right? So we have a big credit business. As you can see, it's the lion's share of our capital, but we also manage a large private equity business, we manage a real estate business, a secondary’s business, insurance solutions. All these different pools of capital give us significant advantage, because it allows our people to cross pollinate idea flow with each other to benefit from the sourcing capabilities that our manager provides to help us with due diligence as we're looking at new companies. So this is a really big competitive advantage.

In addition, we manage under the credit basket there, we manage one of the largest portfolios of broadly syndicated loans, traded loans. This gives us a huge advantage also into the markets, into the market environment. We have a capital markets trading desk that interfaces with every major investment bank on the street, gives us real time access into what's going on in the liquid credit markets. So unlike other direct lending managers who maybe just are always head down in a credit, we are obviously head down in our credits as well, but we're also head up, looking around at the markets, comparing notes all the time with our capital markets colleagues, understanding borrowing costs and access to capital of our borrowers. This enables us to price risk more effectively and to be more nimble, especially in more volatile market environments.

Skip ahead to the team page. So the second thing I want to -- I could spend forever talking about is our investment team, because it probably is our number one competitive advantage. But I think the first thing to understand about the investment team is the structure of the team and the way that we've designed it to operate, because I think that is also very different from other private credit managers. So unlike a lot of our competitors, we do not separate the origination or the sourcing function from the investment function. Everyone on our team is an investor first. We train our people to be good credit investors. They have to prove to be good credit investors to come up in our system for at least a decade. And then we give our best investors the opportunity to go originate deal flow and start to build relationships.

By putting people in the field to originate business, who are investors first, that makes us better at a few different things, right? So, instead of having a salesperson out there who's just trying to generate business and then handing it off to an underwriting team, that person who is actually the decision maker and the leader of the investment process on that investment is actually interfacing directly with the client. It creates better execution, better relationship. That person is empowered as a decision maker and that person then stays with that investment post-closing and manages that relationship with that company and with that financial sponsor. That's very different. Again, than what a lot of our competitors do. It also creates better accountability for us on the investment team when that person is sourcing a new deal. They have to actually stand behind that investment after they make it and ensure it performs. So it creates that chain of events that allows that person to stay with that investment.

One of the second things about our team that we've done differently is we've made a real investment in local offices and a local presence. So we, from the very beginning, set up offices all around the country, we've got actually five principal offices, New York, Chicago, LA, Dallas, and Atlanta, where we have fully staffed. Again, this gets back to the full [soup to nuts] (ph) deal team. Fully staffed deal teams in all of these markets, not just people that are in these markets calling for -- dialing for dollars on new deals, full execution teams. So when a new deal comes in, for instance, in our office in Los Angeles, people on my team will execute that transaction from senior down to junior person, will interface with the private equity sponsor or with the company directly, building relationships at all levels in that local market, very different from calling on a private equity firm from New York City or from a different office. That creates that long term relationship, that long term trust that leads to deal after deal after deal and is one of the reasons why we've transacted with so many different private equity sponsors over the years and then repeat business with so many different private equity sponsors.

It's on the page. The last thing I'll hit on is just the size of the team and tenure, right? So we have a 170 investment professionals on our teams. It’s the largest team in private credit, we believe. And that creates enormous benefits for us in terms of the ability to source lots and lots and lots of different transactions. We believe creating the widest funnel possible for new deal activity makes us better investors, because we can be more selective and choose the absolute best middle market companies that we are finding to provide loans to. And so in any given year, in the last several years, we've averaged about 1,500 new deals that are coming into the platform that we evaluate. Last year, that represented about $0.5 trillion of new investment opportunities that we were evaluating. And again, it enables us to whittle that funnel down and choose only the best companies. Historically, we've closed on about 4% to 5% of the opportunities that we review in any given year. And again this large team, the tenure of the team, the fact that they are investors, that they're in these local markets enables us to really find these best middle market credits out there.

Third thing I want to talk about is our portfolio management team. We have a 38 person dedicated portfolio management team. 13 of these people have lots and lots of years of restructuring experience. And the way the portfolio management team works, I already talked about how the investment team stays with an investment over time. So the portfolio management team does not replace the investment team once a deal closes. They work in a complementary way with the investment team. After the deal closes, the portfolio management team utilizes lots of different tools and technologies to start tracking the performance of our loans, monitoring the portfolio, raising red flags if there's a performance dip or something off plan. Starts to compile a monitor list and a watch list if things start to get a little bit more off plan and starts to work with the investment team to isolate maybe what might be going on in that company.

The value out of the portfolio management team becomes, it's most important when a loan goes well off plan. And when we might be staring down some kind of restructuring, this is where our expertise really comes in handy. And I talked before about the ability to generate gains in excess of our losses. A big reason for that is because of our portfolio management expertise. Our business model is not to take the keys of a company if things go bad. It's absolutely not our first option. Our first option is to work with our private equity sponsor owner or to work with the company to come up with the solution, with their support, and with our support, and we've done that lots and lots of times, but if we need to and if the owner of the business is not willing to support the company because of the portfolio management team and the expertise that we have. We are not afraid to take over a company. To be patient, to put more capital into that company if it's needed, and to ride that through whatever trouble it's going through to help that company improve its performance to come out the other side and generate gains. And we generated a lot of gains by doing this over the years. So portfolio management really, really important differentiator for us.

Few more of our competitive advantages are on this page that I want to touch on. So relationships, I already hit on this a bit, but just can't overstate it enough. It takes a long time to build trust and to build the kind of relationships that we have with over 630 different private equity firms around the country, 2,800 different portfolio companies that we've interacted with. It takes performing over a long period of time. It takes executing on new transactions and it takes that partnership approach with them when things aren't going according to plan to build those relationships. Not something that somebody else can replicate in a short period of time.

Incumbency. So we talk about this also a lot internally. At the BDC, we have a $20 billion portfolio here at Ares Capital Corporation. In our broader U.S. direct lending business at Ares, we have $100 billion portfolio of loans and private credit. That incumbent portfolio is a dynamic portfolio of companies that are always changing, always looking for new capital to support acquisitions or CapEx projects, change of control transactions within the portfolio. So, there's always the opportunity for us to provide new capital into our incumbent portfolio. And in fact, in any given year, we average about 50% of the new dollars that we put to work in any given year into the existing portfolio, into our own companies that we already know. Right? And investing in the companies that we know that we've been following, generally, a little bit of a safer way to invest than investing in a new company, so we really like to take advantage of and incumbent portfolio. It's a very large portfolio. There's also a moat around that portfolio that makes it difficult for our competitors to come in and provide financing to those companies because of the relationship we already have and because of how expensive it would be to take us out of that loan and replace it with a new loan with all new transaction fees. So we use that that moat and that incumbent portfolio to our advantage.

We already talked about the scale of the team, but scale of capital is a huge advantage standing up for large holds in transactions, gives us negotiating leverage over terms. Documentation, and we are one of only a handful of private credit managers that can stand up for significantly large checks $500 million to $1 billion in some cases per transaction. Ares Credit Group, we talked about some of the advantages of being on the Ares platform and the access to the capital markets and then some of these other data points on this page as well.

Key elements to our investment approach. So what are we looking for? What makes these companies great credits and great companies in our view? We look for a few things that are very consistent across our portfolio. Number one, we look for market leading companies. Companies with leading market positions, dominant market shares in their industries, right? We're looking for downside protection first and foremost above everything else. And if a company dominates the industry that it's in with a large market share and barriers to entry, very, very difficult in most cases to unseat that or really drastically diminish that market share. And so that provides really nice downside protection. It's one of the core things we look for.

Attractive industries, so we are not a benchmark investor. We do not have to invest in certain industries to match benchmarks. We can choose the industries that we want to be invested in. And there are industries that work well for credit and work well for our underwriting and we stick with those industries. So you're going to see we have a fair amount of healthcare exposure, we have a good amount of software exposure that has nice recurring sticky revenue streams. And beyond that, we focus on diversification of industries, we look at high free cash flow businesses, industries and companies that generate high free cash flow and have nice cushion from a fixed charge coverage standpoint. And we're looking for diversified business models. Companies with diverse customers, diverse suppliers, diversification can't be overstated in terms of the importance to mitigate credit risk.

Last few slides, I'm going to go through before I turn it over to Penni have some statistics in our portfolio. We do publish this, you guys might be familiar with some of these statistics, but want to hit on a few key points. So the chart on the left shows the portfolio breakdown in our BDC by asset class. We're about 65% senior secured assets. Top of the capital structure. 18% of it is second lien, but still secured assets. We only have a small portion of the portfolio, about 5% in subordinated debt or mezzanine debt. So we keep that to a minimum. And then we do have about 10% in common equity and 10% in structured equity. I talked before about some of the gains that we generate. Portion of that -- those gains do come from our common equity portfolio where we're making small minority common equity investments in a select group of our portfolio companies alongside our loans. Chart on the right shows concentration, again, I mentioned diversification and how important that is to us. We run a very diversified portfolio. Our average position size is 0.2% in the portfolio and our largest investment is 2% as a percent of the portfolio.

The next page actually has some of these statistics shown in comparison to the BDC peer average. So on the hold size, the average hold of 0.2% on the top left. You can see comparison to the BDC peer average of 0.7%. Number of industries that we have in the portfolio, we're invested across 33 different industries versus 27 in the peer average. Largest exposure, again, I said, it was 2% peer average, it’s 5%, significantly higher and our top 10 investments are about 12% versus the peer average of 26%.

This next page runs through some of the industries that I had already touched on. So you could see the diversification there across the industries on the pie chart. We do have about 22% of our portfolio in software. We have a very favorable view of the software space. Again, we're choosing the software companies that provide products, software products into the end customer that are ingrained in the workflow of those customers where the revenue streams are very sticky and recurring. And if you think about software as an industry, I guess it is an industry classification, but it really provides software products in the lots of different end market industries. So there's a lot of industry diversification even within that software portfolio. From there, you can see it kind of breaks down. Healthcare is our second biggest at 11%, business services at 10% and then diversified from there.

I talked about the ability to avoid industries that are more cyclical. The charts on the right kind of show that. So industries that we view as being particularly cyclical are hotel and gaming, oil and gas, transportation, we are underway these industries relative to the high yield and leverage loan indexes, which are much higher as a percent of the portfolio than ours.

I think I have two slides left that are going to deal with our loss rates and our gain rates. This pages are loss rates. So you can see, loss rates are very low. First lien, about a 10 basis point or 0.1% annual loss rate on our first lien portfolio, again, this is over an 18 year period of investing over $85 billion across these asset classes. 0.2% or 20 basis point loss rate on our second lien and sub debt investments. And on the bottom of the page, you can see these loss rates as compared to the indexes in broadly syndicated loans, which are significantly higher than our loss rates. Offsetting those loss rates is our gain performance. We generated $2.2 billion of gains on our portfolio over the 18 year period. And again, those gains have offset the losses. So you can see on the top right, the bar there, the ARCC, that's the 1% positive net gain over loss rate performance that we've experienced and that compares to banks that have a net loss rate of around 0.5% and our BDC peer group that has not been able to offset its losses with gains and it shows loss rates even higher than the banks.

And then on the bottom of the page, you can see some of the breakdown of the gains. And you can see it's been achieved by a number of factors. Restructuring gains, I talked about, is that first category when we work out loans and come out the other side. Acquired portfolio net gains as we bought some of our competitors over the years as they've had missteps and we purchased them at significant discounts, we've achieved gains from those. And then our equity co investments have provided gains as well. So $2.2 billion of gains offsetting our losses over that time period.

From there, I'm going to turn it over to Penni to walk through some of our capital structures.

Penni Roll

Thank you, Kort. So maybe in the interest of time, Robert, I'm not sure how much time we have left, but I'll go through this fairly quickly. Then we'll have some time for a few questions at the end. But Kort spent a lot of time talking about our investing acumen and our performance and that's been a differentiating factor for us, not only in our performance and returns for investors, but also in our ability to access the debt capital markets.

We have a deep and diverse access to a variety of different capital. But quite frankly, we try to keep it pretty simple on the right hand side of balance sheet. We really aim to make money by making good investment decisions and having strong returns on the portfolio, but it's augmented and supported by balance sheet that we manage pretty conservatively. As you know, in BDCs, we have a regulatory constraint on leverage that limits our leverage two to one debt to equity. We run it more conservatively in a target range between 0.9 and 1.25 debt to equity. That's important in the context of how we think about financing a balance sheet with the nature of the assets we have, but also very important to our investment grade rating. We are an investment grade rated debt issuer in the high grade market, that's been very important to our ability to raise the amount of debt capital that we look to finance a $22 billion in asset balance sheet, but also allowed us to execute more efficiently than our peers.

If you look at Ares Capital on any given day in the debt markets, we will issue typically in a greater size and a much lower differentiated spread in that market. That has allowed us to lock in long term fixed rate financing at low cost. We've been very active over the last few years, particularly in a very low rate environment through 2021 and early 2022, very early 2022 in being an active issuer. And if you look at our unsecured debt capital stack, you'll see a lot of issuances that were done at sub 3%, particularly in that timeframe. We also, I think differentiated ourselves not only issuing five year term debt, which is typically our sweet spot given the maturity of our assets running probably three to four years, not maturity, but actual rollover in that portfolio. But we did look at the ability to extend out into a seven and 10 year tranche for our capitalization, because I think we were able to do that given our size, scale and performance, but it also allowed us to lock in low rate debt in a timeframe that typically may not be available to us and we were opportunistic in what we were doing.

That allowed us, if you look at our unsecured debt, to lock in roughly around 3.5% weighted average cost of debt capital with what we have outstanding today. And that's also augmented them with significant committed lines of credit that give us a lot of financial flexibility. And over time, I think that's really served us well because it allows us to be flexible when we go into the debt capital markets. We have been absent from that market for a little bit because of the high interest rate environment, but also a lot more volatility in that market. And we've used our unsecured lines of credit to repay debt as it comes due versus needing to have to go into the market to refinance that and that's shown by the recent $750 million of debt that we had maturing early this year, which is not showing on this page, we've already taken it out of the capital stack, but we did that with lines of credit.

And if you look at where we are today, even after having done that, we still have around $400 billion of available liquidity to manage our business and to continue to have significant financial flexibility. We also look at the latter maturities. That's very important in the context of how we think about managing through refinancing risk. And I realize most of you are equity investors, but we think a lot about the capital structure that, if we think about it from a credit perspective, we also think that benefits the equity perspective. So the latter maturities in the dark blue boxes are the term financing, the lighter kind of tealish blue really is our lines of credit. We have five year maturities on those lines, which is best in class for a BDC to have that long of duration. We tend to roll those maturities forward on an annual-ish basis so that we continue to bump those out.

So our capital needs for refinancing on any given year really is quite low relative to a $22 billion balance sheet. Having most term debt due in any given year of about $2 billion. And that's how we think about it. We think about having a lot of liquidity available from sales and repayments, again, from a credit point of view that if our portfolio is turning over enough we have cash flows coming in, derisk refinancing risk, but also maintaining a significant amount of unused available liquidity through committed lines to have that financial flexibility.

So if you look at how we couple this then together with the investment performance with a modest amount of leverage, we've generated very strong long term results for our investors. We've outperformed other BDCs pretty significantly, as you can see here, but also the S&P 500 Index and Banks. If you look at the Ares Capital performance since our inception from 2004 when we went public, this translates into about a 12% annualized return to our stockholders if you held the stock from the time of the IPO.

We also on a 10 year basis have outperformed. If you look at our growth and returns, not only from a shareholder perspective, but in NAV perspective, our annualized total returns have outpaced our other BDC peers. If you look at our growth in our dividend and our NAV per share growth, also significantly outpacing our peers on a 10 year basis. And that's a track record we're very proud of. But also very much focused on the way we manage our portfolio in the view that we would want to continue to have that type of tracker record and performance for our investors.

[indiscernible] Again, let's say, and I think that covers it. So conclusion.

Robert Dodd

[indiscernible]

Penni Roll

Okay. Excellent. Then perfect timing. Thank you, Robert, and thank you everyone for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A