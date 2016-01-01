TPI Composites: Restructuring Plan Supports A Bullish Outlook

Mar. 07, 2023 4:51 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • TPI Composites reported Q4 earnings highlighted by stabilizing financial trends.
  • The company is exiting manufacturing in China as part of a broader restructuring to optimize the global operation.
  • An outlook for firming margins and stronger earnings supports a positive long-term outlook within the segment of wind energy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Wind farm

Jorisvo/iStock via Getty Images

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is recognized as a leading manufacturer of wind blades, a critical component of wind energy turbines. While the company has a strong growth history over the past decade, the challenge in recent years has been dealing with increasing

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.43K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TPIC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.