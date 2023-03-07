Ashtead Group plc (ASHTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 3:54 PM ETAshtead Group plc (ASHTF), ASHTY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Horgan - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Pratt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Wertheimer - Melius Research

Andrew Wilson - J.P. Morgan

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Charlie Campbell - Liberum

Allen Wells - Jefferies

Karl Green - RBC

Rahul Chopra - HSBC

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ashtead Group plc Q3 Analyst Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. And for the duration of the call, your lines will be in listen only. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to Brendan Horgan, CEO. Please go ahead.

Brendan Horgan

Thank you for that introduction and overview, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Ashtead Group Q3 results call.

I'm speaking from our field support office in South Carolina, and joining on the line from our London office are Michael Pratt and Will Shaw.

Before getting into the slides, I'd like to speak to our team members throughout the business to thank them for their ever-impressive dedication and engagement, to and with one another and, of course, for our customers. Without the culture, their efforts and actions create, we would not be in the envious position to deliver another set of great results as we are indeed today.

But above all, I'd like to recognize and show appreciation for the team's ongoing commitment to safety; safety for themselves, for their co-workers, our customers and the members of the communities we serve. It's with a mindset of ongoing improvement we are in the early rollout period of what we're calling Engage for Life amplified, taking a program which has become part of the organization's muscle memory and doubling

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.