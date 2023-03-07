Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 7, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Stansbury - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frank Louthan - Raymond James & Associates

Frank Louthan

All right. Great. So thank you very much, everybody, for being here. My name is Frank Louthan and I'm the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James. Proud to have Chris here with Lumen again with us this year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Frank Louthan

So Chris, Lumen's one of my companies that we cover that -- I think the investors, consumers use almost every day and they have no idea how pervasive it is just this probably on your network and people accessing the webcast and over their cable modems that buy Internet access from you. But so tell us a little bit about Lumen where you are, how you fit into the space relative to some of the other telecom names that folks know.

Christopher Stansbury

Sure. And good to be here, Frank. Thanks for having me. The business is about 80% enterprise, 20% consumer. So if you think about the enterprise side, it is the largest ultra-low loss fiber network in the world. We've added about 6 million fiber miles over the last number of years. And there's another 6 million to come. We reach 240 third-party data centers with 400 gigabyte service. We have about 150,000 on-net buildings and the ability to expand from there.

So connectivity is what we do. It's what we do really well. But we also have strong portfolios in security, in edge compute. So we have an edge compute network that's built that passes 97% of U.S. businesses within 5 milliseconds. And that's something that increasingly companies are looking for.

And then there's a

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.