Torsten Asmus

The late Mark Rich founded Glencore, one of the world’s leading commodity trading companies. Rich was a fugitive from the U.S. because of his trading activities with Iran during the hostage crisis that ignored sanctions and evaded $50 million in U.S. taxes. Marc Rich spent the rest of his life in Switzerland, using his worldwide connections and skills to build a raw materials business that continues to dominate many markets.

Marc Rich learned his trade at Philipp Brothers, where he rose through the ranks. His most impressive early achievement was expanding the spot market for crude oil in the 1970s, attracting business flows from the larger established oil companies that relied on long-term contracts for future purchases. In his book, The King of Oil: The Secret Lives of Marc Rich, Daniel Ammann wrote, “Products can be sold for a better price when there is a shortage, and crises and wars can offer business opportunities.”

Marc Rich died in 2013. A decade later, the bifurcated geopolitical landscape and the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to offer “business opportunities” for those involved in the worldwide crude oil arena. Prices have come down over the past year, but the potential for another explosive rally remains a clear and present danger. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (NYSEARCA:UCO) is a short-term trading tool that magnifies crude oil’s upside performance.

Crude oil corrected

Last March, nearby crude oil futures exploded to the highest price since 2008 before correcting.

Long-Term NYMEX Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The chart highlights NYMEX crude oil’s rise to $130.50 per barrel in March 2022, $16.77 shy of the 2008 record $147.27 peak.

Long-Term ICE Brent Crude Oil Chart (Barchart)

Brent futures rose to $139.13 last March, $8.37 below the 2008 high.

Over the past year, WTI and Brent futures have made lower highs and lower lows, falling to $77.79 and $83.34, respectively, on March 7, 2023. However, they both remain at the highest pre-2022 level in March since 2014.

Winter tends to be an off-season period for the oil market, and prices often move to the upside as the annual peak driving season approaches in the spring and summer. Gasoline is a ubiquitous oil product, and as gasoline demand rises, it often pushes crude oil prices higher during the peak season months.

U.S. inventories have risen while the SPR is low

In 2023, U.S. crude oil inventories have increased.

API U.S. Crude Oil and Product Inventories in 2023 (American Petroleum Institute)

The chart shows oil and oil product inventories have increased in 2023. The American Petroleum Institute reports that crude oil stocks rose 56.609 million barrels from early January through the end of February 2023. Gasoline stocks were 13.177 million barrels higher, and distillate stockpiles rose 2.771 million barrels.

EIA U.S. Crude Oil and Product Inventories in 2023 (U.S. Energy Information Administration)

Over the same period, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 59.50-million-barrel increase in petroleum stocks, a 16.5 million increase in gasoline inventories, and a 3.4 million rose in distillate stockpiles. At 12.3 million barrels per day, U.S. output is at the highest level since before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has declined from 593.682 million barrels at the end of 2021 to 371.6 million as of February 24, 2023, a 37.4% drop. The over 222-million-barrel SPR decline since the end of 2021 is far higher than the inventory increases in 2023.

The Biden administration authorized SPR sales to address high petroleum prices in 2022. While the administration has stated it plans to replace the SPR sales at the $70 level and below, nearby crude oil prices have not reached that price during the correction.

NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Chart (Barchart)

The weekly chart illustrates the early December 2022 $70.08 low as crude oil entered the off-season for gasoline demand. With nearby NYMEX crude oil prices at over $77 on March 7, critical technical support is at the $70.08 low, and fundamentals validate the support as the administration’s plans create a floor for the energy commodity at $70.

Leverage can be a valuable tool

Leverage can enhance trading and investment results but comes at a price. Market products that offer leverage use options and other derivative products to create the gearing that delivers a turbocharged result. A primary determinant of options prices is implied volatility or the price variance the market believes will exist through the life of the put or call option. Options premiums have two components, intrinsic and time value. Intrinsic value is the in-the-money portion of the option. A call option with a strike price below the current market price has an intrinsic value of the difference between the current price and the strike price. A put option with a strike price above the current market price has an intrinsic value of the difference between the current price and the strike price. The remaining value of the option’s premium is time value, which erodes over time. Therefore, the leverage created by options comes with time decay, which causes leveraged products to decline in value if the price does not move in the anticipated direction.

There's never any free lunch in markets, and leverage involves a cost. When using leverage, risk-reward dynamics are critical as both time and price stops are necessary to protect capital. A defined plan with risk and reward horizons is the optimal approach when using leverage, and careful attention to market price swings is crucial for success.

UCO is the leveraged WTI crude oil product

The Bloomberg Ultra 2X Crude Oil ETF product is a leveraged tool for those looking to turbocharge the upside in nearby NYMEX crude oil futures. USO’s fund summary states:

UCO ETF Fund Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The most recent top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the UCO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $27.92 per share on March 7, UCO had $803.614 million in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of over 2.28 million shares daily and charges a 0.95% management fee. While UCO is the bullish leveraged NYMEX crude oil ETF, SCO is its bearish counterpart. The most recent rally in nearby April NYMEX crude oil futures took the price from $70.86 per barrel on December 9, 2022, to $82.89 on January 23, 2023, a 16.98% rise. Since then, the April futures have yet to venture outside the range.

Chart of the UCO ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, UCO rose from $24.26 to $32.08 per share, or 32.23%, delivering nearly double the percentage gain. UCO will rise and fall with the crude oil price, but if it remains stagnant, time value will cause the ETF to lose value. UCO is a valuable tool for market participants expecting a near-term crude oil rally.

Four reasons for higher crude oil prices

With nearby April NYMEX crude oil around the $77.50 per barrel level on March 7, four factors favor higher prices over the coming weeks and months:

Seasonality: The driving season will begin over the coming weeks and months as drivers put more mileage on cars during the vacation season. Gasoline demand and prices tend to rise during the peak season for fuel demand, pushing crude oil requirements higher.

The driving season will begin over the coming weeks and months as drivers put more mileage on cars during the vacation season. Gasoline demand and prices tend to rise during the peak season for fuel demand, pushing crude oil requirements higher. War in Ukraine: Russia is a leading crude oil producer and exporter. As the war enters its second year, Russia has used crude oil and other exports as economic weapons against “unfriendly” countries supporting Ukraine. Moreover, high oil prices are necessary for the Russians to continue funding the war effort.

Russia is a leading crude oil producer and exporter. As the war enters its second year, Russia has used crude oil and other exports as economic weapons against “unfriendly” countries supporting Ukraine. Moreover, high oil prices are necessary for the Russians to continue funding the war effort. OPEC: Over the past years, Russia has been a highly influential non-member of the international oil cartel. Production decisions have been a function of negotiations and decisions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Moscow. Russia’s cooperation over the past years will likely continue to support oil prices. Moreover, OPEC’s mission is to deliver the highest possible prices for its members.

Over the past years, Russia has been a highly influential non-member of the international oil cartel. Production decisions have been a function of negotiations and decisions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Moscow. Russia’s cooperation over the past years will likely continue to support oil prices. Moreover, OPEC’s mission is to deliver the highest possible prices for its members. Inflation and China: The highest global inflation in decades is eroding fiat currency values and supports commodity prices, and oil, the energy that powers the world, is no exception. As China emerges from its COVID-19 protocols, energy demand will likely rise, perhaps dramatically.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s intention to purchase crude oil to replace the SPR sales could limit the downside while the upside potential remains compelling.

UCO requires careful attention to risk-reward dynamics and the risk of time decay. However, the ETF that provides leverage could be a short-term trading tool that enhances results if crude oil prices head higher.