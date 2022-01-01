Sundry Photography

Leading internet networking company Cloudflare's(NYSE:NET) stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) since our previous update in late November 2022.

The battering seen in the high-growth stock over the past year saw investors returning convincingly despite its expensive valuation.

However, NET's momentum has stalled since its FQ4'22 earnings release in early February, as the broad market also sold off.

CEO Matthew Prince highlighted the potential boost from AI companies leveraging its platform. However, Prince stressed that its outlook for FY23 did not reflect accretion from these customers, given the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

We believe management is justifiably cautious, as companies have become more careful with their cloud spending, which will affect Cloudflare's products predicated on a consumption-based model, such as R2 storage.

Despite that, the company is confident that its storage product creates significant value for its customers, increasingly relevant in a multi-cloud environment.

As such, Cloudflare believes as companies look to optimize their spending, the company could be a prime beneficiary. In addition, as companies increase their exposure to using AI in their applications and workflow, the need for cost-efficient storage across multiple clouds will likely increase. Prince articulated:

Our R2 product is a very natural way that [customers] can put the data in 1 neutral location and then be able to access it all around in other locations as well. The neutral position of R2 is actually not just appealing to people in the AI space. But for anyone that has shared data that they want to use not in just 1 cloud but across multiple different clouds. And so I think by having a way to embed data into the network and store data into the network, that is an opportunity for us to service anybody who is trying to be multi-cloud, which is frankly what every big enterprise today is doing. (Cloudflare FQ4'22 earnings call)

Coupled with the consumption-based model for R2, Cloudflare will potentially benefit from higher storage needs, bolstering the uplift in its revenue generation.

Hence, investors are encouraged to watch this space carefully and assess the benefits to its revenue growth inflection moving ahead.

Notwithstanding, Wall Street analysts were not impressed with the company's FY23 guidance.

Morgan Stanley (MS) highlighted that "Cloudflare's outlook for 2023 [was] aggressive with no margin expansion expected for the year." Truist added that the company saw increased deal scrutiny, potentially leading to a longer sales cycle.

Cloudflare's CEO and CFO took turns during the earnings conference to remind investors to be cautious about the current enterprise spending environment. We believe that stance is justified, as the Fed is still expected to remain hawkish in 2023, as companies assess the potential for a hard landing scenario.

As such, investors will need to parse whether Cloudflare's FY23 revenue growth guidance of 37% is reasonable to justify its expensive valuation, down significantly from FY22's 48.6% growth.

Despite that, Wall Street analysts remain confident that Cloudflare could continue to gain operating leverage, with its adjusted EBIT margins projected to improve to 4.3% from last year's 3.7%.

However, NET last traded at an NTM EBITDA multiple of 103.2x, which is a highly aggressive valuation.

NET price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

NET is still in a medium-term downtrend, but looks to have bottomed out in November 2022. It held that bottom robustly in its early January pullback, as investors returned to defend those levels.

It should be clear that it's not a mere coincidence that NET's price action at those lows was so precise, which likely attracted bottom-fishers watching its pullback carefully.

However, NET has already recovered remarkably from those lows, and its momentum has stalled over the past four weeks.

NET's August highs seem to be a formidable resistance zone that could see significant profit-taking by dip buyers. It could also attract short-sellers to reload their bets, anticipating that level to hold, leading to buyer exhaustion.

With a potential upside of 33% to those levels, we believe the reward/risk is less attractive when accounting for NET's highly expensive growth premium.

Hence, we believe investors should consider waiting for a steeper pullback to shake out some recent buyers before adding to positions. As NET also surpassed our previous price target of $60, we assess it's appropriate to be more cautious here.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Speculative Buy).

Note: As with our cautious/speculative ratings, investors must consider appropriate risk management strategies, including pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within an appropriate risk exposure.