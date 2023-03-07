Call Start: 12:50 January 1, 0000 1:20 PM ET

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call

March 7, 2023, 12:50 pm ET

Company Participants

Olivier Pomel - CEO

David Obstler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Sanjit Singh

All right. Good morning, everyone. Can you hear me? Hello? Test. All right. Testing. Can you hear me? All right. Great.

So we're really happy to have the Datadog management team. We have Olivier -- CEO, Olivier Pomel; and CFO, David Obstler. Thank you so much both for you for coming today.

Before we get into the discussion really quickly for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Thank you both for coming today at the conference yet again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Sanjit Singh

I wanted to start off with what's been a pretty successful year that you just completed, grew revenue 63%, operating margins of 19.5%, serving over 23,000 customers, so a successful -- another successful year by all accounts. You did see some revenue start -- growth starts to slow in Q2. And I was wondering, Olivier, if you could sort of walk us through the difference, the nature of the slowdown that you're seeing now versus maybe what we saw in the pandemic and to what extent is your -- how's your visibility compared today versus back then?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So first, thanks for having me here.

So what we saw this year over the past two quarters is a condition of two things. So one is, we saw the growth of existing customers slowdown as they've optimized their cloud environment. And in addition to that, we saw interestingly the amount of new logos and new products we've attached actually keeps scaling and reach record levels in Q4, so we have these dichotomy between those two things.

The last time we saw a slowdown, as you mentioned was at the very beginning of COVID. I think we all forgot about it by now, but we had this very quick crash of everything. And everybody was scared of not having enough cash and was trying to save on any money that that hadn't gone out of the door yet.

And so we saw that at the time, it was very brutal, very broad across the whole customer base. And we didn't have to ask ourselves, we didn't have the time to ask ourselves so much visibility. We hadn't wait for the future because we -- before we were done looking at it, everything had started growing again.

This time, we started seeing started in -- starting in the second half of Q2 was a slowdown that is much less pronounced that is also quite broad, but it is more predominant with the companies that are further into their cloud migration. Mostly cloud native companies and digital native companies that have a significant amount of their spend in IT, because they tend to be digital and also for whom their IT spend is substantially just made of cloud spends and so that's who the public customer basically slowdown.

We are not completely sure yet when that's going to be done. I think when we can discuss that a little bit more if you want, but we -- when we get guidance for the year, we didn't assume any recovery from that. We actually look at the number, we asked ourselves and are we seeing some optimization motions? And can we extrapolate what we see from the customers that are optimized and start going again to the whole customer base. We've decided not to do it in the guidance we've given. We've assumed that's a continuation of what we had seen throughout the second half of last year. And the reason for that is we don't think we have enough visibility into that. And we don't think our customers themselves necessarily know whether they've done yet. I think everybody is in a bit of a wait and see mode in terms of what's going to happen to the economy over the next year.

Sanjit Singh

Yes. And with that understanding that you don't know how long this is going to last both of you have mentioned on the earnings call that cloud optimization is a thing that actually happens quite often through the life cycle of a customer. Can you give us a sense of what a cloud optimization project in terms of duration, how long it last? Is it a one year project? Is it a one quarter project?

Olivier Pomel

So we see routinely, we've always seen it through the history of the company, pretty much every single customer goes through optimization. I would say generally once a year, sometimes a bit more maybe. It tends to coincide with the end of a customer's contract basically when they need to understand what they're going to have to commit to for the future.

And everybody's going in the cloud. Everybody is adopting more and more of it. And so everyone is coming to this realization at some point. They're spending large amounts of money. What is it going to -- do we need all that. Let's see what we actually don't need and optimized a little bit.

So the motion we see with customers is they'll typically optimize, they'll save maybe 10%, 15%, 20%, and then they'll start growing again. And the overall motion has been every year, they share 10%, 15% and they grow 50%, 70%, 80% after that for the rest of the year. And then they rinse and repeat.

They do something similar with their cloud providers, though it's not necessarily at the same time because the contract with the cloud providers are not contaminated with ours. And also it takes a little bit longer to do that with cloud providers because it has to happen at the level of the workload. Customers are going to have many different teams managing many different workloads. And so it's going to be more diffuse and happen of a multiple launch in a period of time. So today, we see a little bit of both. We started seeing the observability optimization with us first, and we see it first because it's easy.

It -- we just have to go into our UI. You can decide for certain types of observability data that are volume constraints such as logs in particular, but also certain parts of APM that are transaction-based. You can decide to go and sample some of the data or you can decide to reduce the retention on some data decided, for example, for certain types of debug logs. You don't need to keep them for a month if you can just keep them for a day, things like that. So it can be done very quickly. There's nothing that's customer facing in there, so there's very little risk for our customers to do that. Then we'll see them do that too with their cloud providers, but it's going to take maybe a couple of months for them to do so as they need to maybe downsize some more codes that might be customer facing. They need to release code to do that or release configuration and measure the output of that. So we -- it's going to take a bit more time with them.

Sanjit Singh

Yes, that makes perfect sense. When we look at the growth trajectory of the major hyperscalers and what they've sort of given in terms of forward indicators, it sounds like Datadog is seeing a more pronounced slowdown than the hyperscalers are despite being at smaller scale. I was wondering if you could sort of potentially bridge the gap between what we're seeing at the hyperscaler level and what you're sort of guiding to for next year going from 60% plus growth to mid-20s growth in 2023.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So first of all, it is not a one-to-one mapping between the hyperscalers and us, right? So on their end; they have a bunch of other things in their numbers that are not necessarily infrastructure. And I think that also depends on the cloud provider. I mean, you can argue that some of them have more different things in there than infrastructure than others.

And on the other end, we do more things and we do more different things over time and we're not in a -- we're still not in every single market segment in geography or hyperscaler design. So the numbers are not one-to-one. That being said, I actually disagree bit with you because I think the slowdown is actually very similar between what we've seen from them and from us.

So when you look at us, so we are going from say, 60% last year to a guidance of in the mid-20s for next year. When you look at AWS and Azure [ph], I think they're going from 40% growth to I think -- we're seeing forecast in the single-digit -- mid-single-digit for the next couple quarters. They're actually slowing down in a commensurate way. And another way to look at it is that all growth as a multiple of their growth of the -- community growth of the cloud providers is actually increasing. So we again, not supposed to be a one-to-one to start with, but I don't think there's anything glaring in there either.

Sanjit Singh

Yes, that makes perfect sense. Sort of zooming back out and just thinking about the category overall, like a common point of feedback I hear from investors is that Datadog is a great company. I understand the market opportunity, but there's so many alternatives. I don't know who's going to be sustainably the winner in the pack in terms of building a business that can both grow and grow profitably. How does the team think about competing in a market where there are customers do have multiple alternatives, and what's the core element of the strategy to stay ahead of the pack?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. Well, so it's always been the case since we started the company, when I tried to raise offer seed round, I heard monitoring clouded market, you'll never win. And then we've seen the steady stream of incumbents and other companies and competitors of scale and new entrants and we keep hearing about there's going be competition. They're going to do better. They're going to be cheaper.

If I had a dollar for every time I've heard that, we'd have a $20 billion market cap, so the -- there's nothing that's new or different in there. So it looks like a competitive market. And then you look at the specifics of us, where we're growing faster than anybody with scale from a larger base than just about anyone, if you just accept one player, we're doing it with extremely high retention, gross retention. We're doing it with gross margin -- software gross margins, basically, that are very high. We're doing it also with the lowest cost of sale of just antibody out there, and most software companies, which allows us to really out invest anybody else on product development and differentiation. So at the end of the day, when you put all that together, it doesn't look like a competitive commodity market, looks like a very differentiated market, and we're in the lead there. And our strategy to compete there is to keep innovating, keep building all the differentiation, which we've successfully done today and use our scale on our efficiency to out innovate anybody and become the de facto platform for the space.

Sanjit Singh

Great. And as we look as sort of heading to this tougher budgeted environment there is an opportunity, because the average enterprise has 10 plus different monitoring tools, there's an opportunity to consolidate, monitoring spend onto the Datadog platform. Just given -- just how fragmented the category's been over the last several years, what's been the early results on this initiatives and sort of heading into 2023, what's the plan garner more momentum on this front?

Olivier Pomel

So we're doing well. I mean we've discussing that regularly on earnings calls. We talk about a number of new logo wins we're getting or extension these customers will consolidate a lot of their existing products. So we're happy with that. It is still not though the dominant part of our go-to-market. Go-to-market is still mostly built on going after net new applications, net new workloads, starting small and growing with them and then only later consolidating. So our strategy today is to make sure that in the long run we are the consolidator of choice that it's a complete no brainer to bring everything onto Datadog because we cover everything end-to-end and we do it more efficiently and better than anybody else.

And so for that, we're investing heavily in expanding the product set, covering more of the product space for our customers. So that's what we've done the past few years. That's still what we do this year. I still don't expect or growth to be dominated by consolidation over the next year or so.

Sanjit Singh

Great. And let's bring David into the conversation around the topic of pricing and packaging as well. And Olivier feel free to comment as well, but in these categories like observability and some of the database market where data is the driver of growth means a really exciting opportunity at times in software historically, that's also meant that customers sort of view a provider, an infrastructure provider as like sort of a data tax. As CFO, to the extent you get involved in contract discussions with customers, what things are you doing from a pricing and packaging perspective to sort of avoid this perception?

David Obstler

I think there's some very attractive things the way we've always gone to market, which resonate in this market. First of all, we price based on usage, not in the case of data, not based on ingestion really, but on how it's used. We make it pretty transparent and we've been investing in the platform to try to become even more efficient in the ability to use data. So whereas a number of software vendors come and try to get commits out in time, what we've always done is try to land and then have our client grow with the product whether it be with the host or the data.

So as a buyer, I like that because I don't have to pre-commit. I can buy more as I go along and I get discounts as I get into volume, which is a pretty attractive value proposition from a software -- for a software buyer in this market. You want to talk about data some more?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. And I think some parts of what we do are heavily data constrained, so I talked about logs and some parts of APM early on where customers can send basically arbitrary amounts of data and they can generate amounts of data that are completely divorced from the growth of their businesses, which is one of the core issues in that domain.

So what we do there basically is we invest a lot in the product to unbundle the very possible product and give customers levers so they can align what they pay with the value they get. And we see that play out by the way in the -- in situations where they actually do optimize like we are seeing right now. It's by design, like it's actually good for us, good for them. They get to tweak, they get to understand what's valuable to them and then they get to grow over time as customers. So we keep investing in doing that. We -- in the -- at the end of the day when customers have data volumes that say over the next three, four years are going to grow by two others of magnitude, the difference there is not going to be made by setting a product as 20% cheaper. It's not going to make a dent in that.

The real difference is going to be made by having the right feedback loops and the right levers so customers can really understand what it is they need to keep and build the discipline in each and every one of their teams to do that and manage basically how much data they produce and how much data they are using for what. And that's what we've been building with them.

Sanjit Singh

And sort of as a follow-up to that question, also taking on the topic of pricing, the company is generally avoided doing broad-based ELA agreements. As we think about Datadog further penetrating the large enterprise market given that many large enterprises are used to buying in this sort of ELA construct, do you think avoiding ELAs limits your opportunity in the enterprise?

David Obstler

Well, I think our product is basically based on the amount of use. So it is our clients are used to buying through the hyperscalers in the way that they've been buying Datadog based on use. It's unlikely that in most cases we're going to offer unlimited use of the platform because of the variability of the cost. But what we're trying to do is we're trying to provide more utility in the platform and complete transparency in pricing. So I think as Oliv said, clients can calibrate that that themselves and understand where they want to use the platform and how they want to use the platform. So we don't see ELAs as driving our pricing, but more transparency, more functionality, and more control of using the platform by clients.

Olivier Pomel

And to just to build on that, so we -- there's two things we like about not having ELAs, the first one is, we get very good signal on what is valuable and what's not in the product. And look, whether you put in your ELA or not customers are paying for the functionality. It's -- it costs something to develop it, it costs something to ship it. Your customers are paying for it at the end of the day. By splitting it out and then bundling it, we get very good signal on what is valuable and what's not, and what customers are buying, how much are paying for it, and how we scale that. And that helps us drive our product development, which if you think of what we do in the number of products we have, it's really, really hard to build the right thing by having this very, very clear metric of success we're able to do that.

The other thing I would say is, if you just think also of the way customers consume infrastructure, and if we were to sell a fixed ELA deal with unlimited data for a few years, there would be no limit in terms of what customers can send, and it would breed bad habits. And in the end, it's not a good deal for anybody. It's not a good deal for us because we make that unlimited deal, we lose money on it because customers are selling us terabytes and terabytes of data that they don't use, they don't care, it's -- it costs nothing. So we have all of that bad stuff out there, but it's also not a good deal for customers because after that two-year deal, nobody wants to renew that deal. We don't want, because we're losing money and on their end, they have a huge mess on their end because they have grown all these -- they have instrumented all their applications everywhere to send all that data is very messy and it's very hard to put in their control. So it's not a good situation for anybody. We think that just the way the cloud provider is charged based on infrastructure having or billing the user base is great for everyone in the end.

David Obstler

And that's been borne out by very consistent unit pricing over time. And essentially which has maintained itself over many years.

Sanjit Singh

This category known for a high degree and high pace of innovation. And so when we think of the tech stack more broadly, to what extent is Datadog locked into its tech stack? Meaning that as new approaches to storing telemetry data, analyzing telemetry data in real-time, the predictive analytics associated with AIOps, has that naturally evolves, are you any way sort of limited by your tech stack or can you evolve that tech stack over time?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. It's a great question.

So under the hood, so we're not data stores centric. So we -- architecture has a federation of different data stores that are linked together by a -- or stack-based data model. And by the way, we structure the UI of the product. But we've been swapping in and out different components of the underlying platform and the underlying data. So which is fairly different from what you find in many of the products that were born in open source because these tend to be very, very data source centric, these tend to expose the -- this implementation specific of the data stores to the end users. And it's very, very hard for the companies that get built around that to break out of that. So to get more specific, we have in particular two data stores that are very high volume.

One is our time series database, which we use for metric data, which is very high volume and high velocity. And we also have our event store, which is used for a number of products such as log management, APM traces, or release on monitoring, for example. We are at the fifth iteration of our time series database. We're at the third iteration of our event store. If you are interested in the reading some about it, we actually published a series of block posts on the architecture of our event store. It's called Husky, like the dog breed. We love dog breed names at Datadog.

And we -- and you can read more about basically the way it follows the latest evolution in terms of separating storage from compute, which opens different ways of scaling costs for acquiring and processing this data, different ways of packaging, the applications that use this high volume data. And we think is good next step for us, basically. But we -- the point is we keep doing that. Like that's something that we can do because of our architecture and we've kept doing it and we expect to keep doing it.

Sanjit Singh

I will definitely be checking that blog post out on Husky. Awesome. Let's talk a little bit about security. You've got -- the team has gotten or Datadog has gotten into the security market since about mid to 2020. Can you sort of walk us through the progresses that you made to the extent that you've seen any setbacks? What have been sort of the challenges in that time? And as we stand in early 2023, what would you assign the probability of success in sort of successfully moving into the cloud security market?

Olivier Pomel

Okay. So first of all, we're very happy with the progress we've done in security. So we have thousands of customers using the product or the set of products because we have three main products in security. We have cloud team. We have application security. And we have SIEM product, which we call Cloud Security Management and which is on the infrastructure side basically.

And the way we qualify our current success there is that we have a smaller number of customers that are using those products wall to wall and a much larger number of customers that are large, but use us -- use that products in pocket. And so we're doing right now is we're working on adding more coverage to those products in terms of technologies they cover, in terms of rules they cover, in terms of use cases, so that those products can be broadly applicable wall to wall to all of those different customers.

The -- so we are -- I would compare the progress there to where we were with APM when it went public. We had been on that product for a few years and we had -- we are at the same level of success given tech where we had a few customers, very large scale that use us everywhere and a number of others that were still missing a few things here and there.

And the way we're developing that product is also very similar to the way we've been building the APM product. It is our secret. My point is that we have thousands of customers using it and they're using Datadog all day long and they have all their data in it. And they give us all the traction we need to make sure we understand exactly what it is we need to do to get to the next stage with them and we keep shipping those features. So the expectation is that within a few years, we'll have a best of breed product on its own, right? That stands not only on top of the Datadog platform, but it can also play on its own in that category.

Sanjit Singh

So heading in the right direction, so looking forward to seeing more progress in security over the next couple of years. Datadog has a world-class go-to-market organization. You mentioned the efficiency of that -- of your cost of sale. One of the things that the company doesn't really talk about is relationships with the global system. I guess whether it's the Deloitte DXCs, Accentures of the world. Do you need them to effectively penetrate your market opportunity? And what is the status of the relationship with the GSIs?

David Obstler

Yes. I think we do have relationships with most of the larger GSIs, as it's not as a source of professional service revenues given our platform, but increasingly, clients, especially in the larger enterprise clients are looking for them as solution providers. And we do have a significant presence in having those entities understand Datadog and recommend Datadog and look at Datadog as part of the overall cloud migration and digitalization. It is something that is not necessary in all clients, but it's complementary, and we've been working on it for some time in getting good results from it.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. And it hasn't been a blocker. Historically, we didn't necessarily see eye to eye with most of the GSIs because they were mostly looking for billable hours, and our product was very low friction and it was not the best fit from that perspective. And it hasn't been a blocker. We're in 37% of the Fortune 500, and we're growing and that's fine. But I think today, the situation has changed quite a bit. The GSIs are much more focused on, as David was saying, in generating long-term value for -- in terms of the broader cloud migration of their customers.

And we're a big part of that picture for them. And so we're working more and more with pretty much all of them to make that happen. So I would expect us to do quite a bit more of it over the future.

Sanjit Singh

As we sort of wind down the conversation, Oli, I wanted to ask you sort of the long-term question, which is three years to five years from now, are we recalling Datadog an observability company? If you think of what you guys have talked about, it seems like there's a theme going from systems of alerting to a systems of action. I was wondering if you could lay out the vision for us in the context of getting more involved in workflow, intelligence and security.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. It's interesting. When we started the company, we called out ourselves also a data platform because we thought monitoring was the world of the 1990s. And it turns out, people were still buying monitoring. So we called it monitoring in the end, and people understood exactly what it is we're doing as opposed to what you've been a data platform. But the ambition was always to be broader than just this very specific category. So monitoring today is part of observability, which is a product category.

There's more we're going to do around security, et cetera, et cetera. But really, the long-term focus is to be the true platform that you use if you're building -- if you're running, if you're securing applications or if you have to understand what they are doing for the business or if you're trying to understand the business through the prism of the application, which, again, in a company that is -- or in a world where companies are mostly digital, ends up being substantially all of the business. It actually happens with the application.

So the point is to be the platform for everyone. What we mean by the platform is you start your day. You log into Datadog. You end your day, you log off the Datadog. And that's where work happens. That's what ties everything together. So it starts with the ability. It includes security. It's going to include a number of developer workflows going to include ITSM. We think it can include a number of things around real-time BI for the business itself. There's more we can do there, but we want to be that true platform. That's the -- that's why you see us do all these investments in product. That's also why or how we think we become the unavoidable consolidator for everything as our customers are using over time.

Sanjit Singh

It's a pretty exciting vision. Let me go to the audience and see if there's any questions for the team if you just raise your hand. We got one upfront.

Unidentified Analyst

You recently launched a real user monitoring. So what's the strategy behind that? Is it going to be in used in developer workflows to do debugging? Or it's more around the customer observability side to understand the business further?

Olivier Pomel

So all of the above. So the -- for starter, it's an expected part of an APM suite, like APM and following the real users that -- and start and end every single transaction you'll find in customer-facing applications. So that's number one.

But also to your point, what's interesting to us about it is that it's a very nice bridge to getting into behavior analytics, understanding what your customer base or user base is doing with your product and then getting into further business analytics from there. So we've been heavily building on that for that reason.

Today, that -- so initially, that run product was used mostly by developers for debugging and understanding what was going on with the application. Today, we built more around it that appeals to the product managers that are going to try to understand why things are used or how they're being used. We also have a session replay product around it that is being used by support teams to actually understand when something went wrong with the customer, what happened to them. We did the click on, what did they do there. So we're expanding that to get into other use cases and other types of users.

Sanjit Singh

And with that, we're all out of time. Thank you, David and Oliv, for having an exciting conversation. Really appreciate it.

David Obstler

Thanks.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you.