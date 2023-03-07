Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 4:09 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Call Start: 12:50 January 1, 0000 1:20 PM ET

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call

March 7, 2023, 12:50 pm ET

Company Participants

Olivier Pomel - CEO

David Obstler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Sanjit Singh

All right. Good morning, everyone. Can you hear me? Hello? Test. All right. Testing. Can you hear me? All right. Great.

So we're really happy to have the Datadog management team. We have Olivier -- CEO, Olivier Pomel; and CFO, David Obstler. Thank you so much both for you for coming today.

Before we get into the discussion really quickly for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Thank you both for coming today at the conference yet again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Sanjit Singh

I wanted to start off with what's been a pretty successful year that you just completed, grew revenue 63%, operating margins of 19.5%, serving over 23,000 customers, so a successful -- another successful year by all accounts. You did see some revenue start -- growth starts to slow in Q2. And I was wondering, Olivier, if you could sort of walk us through the difference, the nature of the slowdown that you're seeing now versus maybe what we saw in the pandemic and to what extent is your -- how's your visibility compared today versus back then?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So first, thanks for having me here.

So what we saw this year over the past two quarters is a condition of two things. So one is, we saw the growth of existing customers slowdown as they've optimized their cloud environment. And in addition to that, we saw interestingly the amount of new logos and new products

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.