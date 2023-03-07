Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Mar. 07, 2023 4:15 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 11:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Goeckeler - CEO

Wissam Jabre - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Semiconductor Industry Analyst

Joe Moore

Hi, everybody. I'm back. I'm Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley. Very happy to have with us today the management team of Western Digital, Dave Goeckeler and Wissam Jabre. I'm going to quickly read this research disclosure, and he's going to read one, and that's it. We have about half the meeting left to actually talk about the business.

But for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Dave Goeckeler

Sure. Thanks, Joe. Good to be here. We will be making forward-looking statements, and I ask you to refer to our SEC filings for the risks associated with these statements. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financials and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

Great. Well, maybe just jump right in. I think, I know you can't talk about the strategic review process, but can you just talk about generally the case for the synergies between the hard drive business and the solid state business? How critical do you think those synergies are? And what are the puts and takes of running the two businesses combined?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. So Joe, thanks for having us. It's great to be here. Yes, I thought a lot about this when I first came to the company, it's almost three years ago now this coming week. So -- and I do believe that there's significant synergies between the two businesses, the way we go to market, the scale we have across a

