Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 4:22 PM ETPactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Curt Worthington - Investor Relations & Strategy

Michael King - Chief Executive Officer

Jon Baksht - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kieran De Brun - Mizuho

Arun Vishwanathan - RBC Capital Markets

George Staphos - Bank of America

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Ed Brucker - Barclays

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Pactiv Evergreen Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunities to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Curt Worthington, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Curt Worthington

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for your interest in Pactiv Evergreen, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With me on the call today, we have Michael King, President and CEO, and Jon Baksht, CFO. Please visit the Events section our Investor Relations website at www.pactivevergreen.com and access our supplemental earnings presentation. Management's remarks today should be heard in tandem with reviewing this presentation.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our guidance for 2023. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not put undue reliance on those statements. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.