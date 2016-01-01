The Demise Of NYMEX Gas (Not To Mention Waha)

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.88K Followers

Summary

  • Due to its prolific shale-gas resources, the domestic U.S. natural gas market is (somewhat) disconnected from the global natural gas market.
  • Despite the significant ramp-up in U.S. LNG exports last year, domestic shale gas production has swamped demand, and the price of NYMEX has crashed over the past six months.
  • While many politicians and media "experts" like to push an agenda that somehow there's a huge "energy shortage" in the U.S., factually that is simply not the case.
  • Today, I'll take a look at the domestic natural gas market and opine on what investors can expect going forward and - more importantly - how to position themselves accordingly.
Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

LNG Tanker

alvarez

To the surprise of many investors, the domestic price of natural gas, as represented by the NYMEX continuous contract price (see graphic below), has dropped from $9.69/MMBtu last August, to the present $2.77/MBtu today (or down 71%). As bad as that drop sounds, it gets even worse: The

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.88K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, XOM, COP, PSX, VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.