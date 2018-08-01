Mindful Media/E+ via Getty Images

Climate Change

Since we expect some controversy for this article, let’s begin with a few simple points and relate them back to Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: NYSE:EPD).

Climate change is complex science, science that has been hurt in the popular media by some prior unrealistic predictions. In general, though, the science has three stages.

Humanity’s Direct Impact -> Nature’s Resilience to that Impact -> Long-Term Global Impacts.

The first is easy. Even if we can’t perfectly tell you the long-term impact of climate change on the environment, we can tell you exactly how many metric tonnes of CO2 are going into the atmosphere each year. For some aspects of the human environment impact, steps 2 & 3 are simple. Look at how quickly humanity rallied to solve the hole in the ozone layer from CFLs with global treaties.

For those who want some additional reading we recommend:

However, regardless of all of the above or your opinions of the above, our article will rest on a few key points:

1. Humans are spewing enormous amounts of gases (CO2 among others) into the atmosphere. Long-term trends are clear. Whether those long-term trends justify moving away from oil and natural gas and to what extend is less clear, but expect governments to push for any “low-cost” opportunities to expand renewables.

2. Regardless of whether or not you believe climate change is an issue, the majority of industrialized governments do believe it’s a substantial issue. That means, whether you like it or not, regulation will be introduced and expanded and companies that don’t adapt will get left behind, again regardless of your opinion or the company’s opinion (or the facts, for that matter).

3. Renewable technology in some regards (nuclear fusion, wind power, etc.) have the potential to be cheaper than oil and natural gas as a fundamental nature of the asset and its format of power generation. There’s a reason why in regions with the capability, hydropower has formed a noticeable part of the base-load for decades.

As investments continue to bring down the cost of wind and solar power, expect usage to grow for cost-competitive reasons regardless of climate change. Perhaps this is most evident in midstream companies utilizing solar farms to power compression station pumps, with the solar power in the locally sunny reason more profitable than any other form of power.

Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Perhaps the slide above would be more genuine if it showed a power line next to the green oil pipeline, or if it showed oil fields next to the rare earth mineral mine. Especially because the largest consumer of rare earth minerals isn’t renewable energy but instead technology such as cell phones, something that will never cease to exist. Regardless, it shows where Enterprise Product Partner’s allegiances lie.

Long-Term Markets

Those who’ve read the above might be surprised that we’re going to end this article with a recommendation to invest in Enterprise Product Partners. Why? Because investments aren’t emotional. They’re about math. Enterprise Product Partners has a strong 7.5% dividend yield, a low valuation for the current market, and the ability to continue growing shareholder returns while generating double-digit overall returns.

The company is also right about one thing, which is its U.S. focus provides it with substantial advantages in oil and natural gas. The Russia / Ukraine war, in our view, will result in complete long-term movement of Europe away from Russian crude oil and natural gas. We expect the U.S. to replace the majority of that, benefiting substantially from a volume perspective, even if global volumes go down.

Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners, as a midstream company, doesn’t care much about the price of the commodity, it cares that the volume remains and that it gets paid as a toll road company for moving around that commodity. We expect all of that to remain true, especially in the U.S. However, the company’s complete lack of investment in alternatives to oil and natural gas do present a long-term risk, especially when looking towards 2050+.

Enterprise Product Partners Capital Updates

The company is working to expand its portfolio with a substantial $5.8 billion of major projects under construction, which will come into fruition in the next few years.

Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The company expects organic capital spending to hit $2.5 billion in 2023 before decreasing to $2.0 billion in 2024 based on its current sanctioned projects. A majority of these projects will go into service this year as well. However, some will see their service dates extend into 2024-2025. Still, in the next few years, the company should start to realize the full benefit of all of this growth capital.

The company’s focus on natural gas and petrochemicals versus crude oil also present it with substantial long-term stability. Natural gas has much more staying power than coal definitely, and arguably even coal, as more and more of oil’s uses move towards those that can be replaced with electrification.

Enterprise Product Partners Financials

Enterprise Product Partners has some of the strongest financials in the industry, which we expect will support its shareholder returns.

Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

The company has managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA towards $10 billion while bringing its leverage ratio down to 2.9x, representing its new target ratio. This also represents one of the lowest ratios in the industry, allowing the company to be better-positioned for a market with rising interest rates. The company’s free cash flow ("FCF") is in the double-digit range, and we expect the majority of this to go towards shareholder returns.

On top of having low debt, the company’s debt portfolio is incredibly resilient for the long run, with a 20.3-year average maturity and a 4.6% weighted average cost. The company’s just under $30 billion in debt costs it just over $1 billion in annual interest obligations, a level that it can comfortably afford, and one that will enable more substantial long-term shareholder returns.

Enterprise Product Shareholder Returns

The company’s incredibly strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation mean that we expect continued double-digit shareholder returns. Given low expectations for future shareholder returns from a multitude of banks, that highlights the company’s financial strength. We expect the company’s 7.5% dividend yield to form the core of its returns, however, we also expect investors to benefit from share repurchases and opportunistic debt pay down.

Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Overall, with the company already at its leverage target, a leverage target that’s low versus its peers, we expect the vast majority of the company’s capital to come towards both growth capital and shareholder returns. Regardless of how that’s spent, we expect double-digit shareholder returns.

Conclusion

As an author who writes heavily about energy investments, climate change is always a tough topic. That’s not surprising, given how it represents an existential thread to many energy businesses. However, the one point that we’ve tried to hammer home is ignore the science and the debate around the science.

Fundamentally, if the global populace and global government are working to change the energy makeup and regulation, you saying you disagree with why they’re doing it doesn’t mean you don’t still lose. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is fighting a losing battle.

Despite this, the company is still one we recommend investing in. We see this existential threat as decades away, especially for the company’s natural gas based operations in the United States, where it benefits from growing volume. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has one of the strongest balance sheets in its industry, a growing 7.5% dividend yield, and the ability to opportunistically grow and repurchase shares to generate returns, making it a valuable investment.

