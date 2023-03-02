Infineon Looks Like A Classic 'Short Term Vs. Long Term' Story

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Infineon's fiscal first quarter was a bit light on revenue, but better on margins, and guidance for the next quarter was strong relative to many chip companies.
  • Auto demand looks healthy for 2023, as auto microcontrollers are sold out and demand for EV powertrain and ADAS chips is strong.
  • Weakness in consumer markets is a known issue now, but emerging weakness in industrial markets (drives in particular) is something to watch.
  • Infineon looks like a classic "short-term versus long-term" debate, with elevated risk in the short term from pricing, weaker orders, and so on, but a strong long-term outlook.
  • Long-term revenue and FCF growth in the high-single-digit to low-double-digits can support a fair value roughly 20% higher than today's price.

Quantum computing concept. Abstract glowing electronic circuit.

I can't really complain about the performance of Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) since my last write-up on this diversified European semiconductor company. Up about 25%, Infineon stock has outperformed the broader semiconductor market (as measured by the SOX index), keeping pace with

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

