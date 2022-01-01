Susan Vineyard

XPRO Is On The Right Track

I discussed Expro Group Holdings' (NYSE:XPRO) strengths and weaknesses in my previous article. In 2023, XPRO is slated to make a strategic shift to commercialize recently deployed technologies, leading to margin expansion and stronger cash flow generation. These include introducing new technologies in subsea well access services and well flow management business in various international geographies. It consolidated facilities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa following the Frank's International acquisition to strengthen the bottom line.

Despite lower subsea well access revenue in some Asian and Australian markets, XPRO's cash flow from operations increased significantly, although its free cash flows remained negative. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. After a steep stock price run-up in the past six months, I think investors might want to "hold" the stock for improved returns in the medium to long term.

Explaining The Next Growth Drivers

XPRO estimates that the international markets account for 80% of its business, while 70% comes from offshore markets. The strategy is to commercialize recently deployed technologies, which entails a shift towards higher margin activities, leading to margin expansion and more robust cash flow generation. On top of that, the company's strong liquidity allows for bolt-on acquisitions, such as the acquisition of Frank's International in 2020.

The key growth driver for XPRO is to win business in key international and offshore markets. Because of the longer cycle projects, international demand can accelerate through 2023 as production capacity additions continue and demand is met. Well construction services, subsea well access services, and well flow management business from South America, Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa would constitute much of the demand growth in 2023.

Recent International Contracts

XPRO won several contracts of different sizes globally, totaling $650 million in Q4 alone. It has started working on an LNG pre-treatment facility in the Congo for low-carbon electricity generation in Europe. This is a 10-year contract that would generate more than $300 million of revenue. In digital technology, it works on the iTONG system, which would advance automation on the rig floor for a smaller carbon footprint and lower operational costs. Investors may note that earlier in 2022, XPRO developed new technologies called CoilHose Light Well Circulation and Octopoda for well-intervention integrity solutions.

Its primary focus in North and Latin America is providing tubular running services and products. In Brazil, it installs a hands-free anti-rotational device in the hazardous environment on the rig and reduces makeup time. In the Gulf of Mexico, it is installing the casings string, while in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, it secured a new Subsea Plug & Abandonment contract in the offshore UK. It won a three-year offshore contract for tubular running services in the Netherlands. All these contracts are expected to hold up the company's topline growth in 2023.

Acquisition Synergies And Costs

Since Q4 2020, when Expro Group completed the acquisition of Frank's International, the company has achieved annualized cost savings of $66 million. In Q4 2022, it consolidated facilities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Its targeted cost and revenue synergies lie between $80 million and $100 million within 36 months. So, it appears to be well within the target.

The combined entity will look to natural gas and LNG production-related asset development for revenue synergies, primarily in North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Investors may note that the business had an initial target of achieving ~$1.5 billion in revenue in 2023, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, and an excess of $150 million of free cash flow generation. As it turns out, the company could likely capture most of the cost synergies within one year of the transaction.

Analyzing The Q4 Drivers

From Q3 2022 to Q4 2022, the company's revenue increased by 5%. Geographically, the Asia Pacific (or APAC) division registered the steepest decline (7% down) during this period, while the Middle ESSA (Europe and others) saw the sharpest rise in revenues (18% up), due primarily to higher well flow management revenue from a new contract in the Congo.

The company's adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled sequentially due to increased activity across its operations at a more favorable activity mix. However, lower subsea well access revenue in Australia and Malaysia partially offset the growth. In Q4, the company's gross and EBITDA margins expanded by 580 basis points and 860 basis points, respectively. During Q4, it won a large contract and developed a new business as it gained technical expertise.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In FY2022, XPRO's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased compared to a year ago, led by a sharp rise in revenues in the past year. Also, lower merger and integration expense payments and decreased severance payments led to lower working capital requirements. Although free cash flow remained mildly negative in FY2022, it improved tremendously over the past year. The company expects to spend ~$125 million in capex in FY2023, which would be 53% higher than in FY2022.

As of December 31, XPRO's debt was nil - a clear advantage over some of its peers (NOV, RES, FTI). Its liquidity was $348 million on December 31. Out of the $50.0 million in repurchases targeted through November 2023, it has spent $13 million up until now at an average price of $11.81 per share, much lower than its current price ($23.62).

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

XPRO's current EV/EBITDA multiple (14.8x) contraction to the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (9.0x) is steeper than its peers' (NOV, RES, FTI) average fall. This typically implies a higher EBITDA growth, and possibly a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. The stock's current multiple is higher than its peers' average of 11.2x. So, the stock is reasonably valued versus its peers at the current level.

Target Price And Analyst Rating

In the past 90 days, one Wall Street analyst rated XPRO stock a "Buy." Four analysts rated it a "Hold," while none recommended a "Sell." The consensus target price is $24.8, which yields 5% returns at the current price.

Why Do I Change My Call?

In my last call, I was bullish on XPRO based on higher demand for high-end, well-construction equipment and subsea test trees offshore. On top of that, I thought higher intervention & integrity and well-flow management businesses in the brownfield operation would drive the company's performance. I wrote:

With a growing backlog, most of its new customer commitments are likely to come from offshore. The company's previous acquisition of Frank's has led to high cost and revenue synergies, which will help expand the operating profit margin.

The business fundamentals for XPRO have not changed much, except qualitatively. Directionally, well construction services, subsea well access services, and well flow management business from South America, Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa would continue in 2023. I think the stock is now apt for a "hold" and watch strategy. It has won several key contracts or built a pipeline of future orders, brightening its 2023 revenue visibility. However, the subsea market has a long lead time, which means projects could take a long time before commissioning. Also, the stock's 71% run-up in the past six months means that its valuation may have been stretched. So, I would change my call from a "buy" to a "hold" at this price level.

What's The Take On XPRO?

In 2023, XPRO should continue to meet the demand for high-end, well-construction equipment. On top of that, subsea well access services and well flow management business from South America, Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa should become its primary driver, especially when international markets account for 80% of its business. To boost the bottom line, it is on target to achieve its cost and revenue synergies within 36 months from the Frank's International acquisition.

However, lower subsea well access revenue in Australia and Malaysia partially offset the growth. In Q4, the company's gross and EBITDA expanded significantly. Despite some hurdles, XPRO's cash flow from operations increased significantly, although its free cash flows remained negative. I think the stock's relative valuation is apt for a "hold."