International Activity Boost Has Driven Expro Group Holdings Higher

Mar. 07, 2023 6:20 PM ETExpro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)
Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Subsea well access services and well flow management business from South America, Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa could drive Expro Group's demand in 2023.
  • Following the acquisition of Frank International, XPRO looks to natural gas and LNG production-related asset development, primarily in North and Sub-Saharan Africa.
  • Free cash flow remained mildly negative in FY2022 but greatly improved from the previous year.
  • The stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers.

Workover rig working on a previously drilled well trying to restore production through repair in Western Oklahoma with sunset reflecting off red dirt Gloss Mountains

Susan Vineyard

XPRO Is On The Right Track

I discussed Expro Group Holdings' (NYSE:XPRO) strengths and weaknesses in my previous article. In 2023, XPRO is slated to make a strategic shift to commercialize recently deployed technologies, leading to margin

Revenue and margin

Seeking Alpha

Segment revenues

Expro Group's Filings

Relative valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street rating

Seeking Alpha

Total returns

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.16K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.