Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 5:28 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd McKinnon - Founder and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Hamza Fodderwala

Good morning, everybody. Hopefully this mic is on. Good morning for Day 2 of our Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. My name is Hamza Fodderwala, I'm the U.S. cybersecurity analyst here at Morgan Stanley.

With me today, I have the pleasure of having the Founder and CEO of Okta, Todd McKinnon. Thank you so much for joining us, Todd. Before I begin, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

So with that, we'll start off. Todd, thanks again for coming.

Todd McKinnon

It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Hamza Fodderwala

So let's just start off. I mean you just reported earnings, I think, a week ago. The year, I think, 2022 started off a little bit challenging, but you ended in a stronger note. Just give us a state of the union for Okta, some of the challenges that you still face, some of the things that you think you've overcome recently and what you're pretty optimistic about going forward.

Todd McKinnon

Yes. I'm super optimistic. And the foundation of that optimism is really the value we can add and the problems we're solving is - just gets more impactful every day. And it's because of a couple of simple trends that we've talked about, a lot of - we've talked a lot in this room, a lot of familiar faces. That is every organization is trying to figure out how to adopt cloud, and that inevitably means securing the environment in a way that can't be done by managing the old firewall as the perimeter.

They have

