Wajax Corporation (WJXFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 5:28 PM ETWajax Corporation (WJXFF), WJX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Wajax Corporation (OTCPK:WJXFF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 7, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ignacy Domagalski - President, CEO

Stuart Auld - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Bryan Fast - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Webcast. On today's webcast will be Mr. Ignacy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded.

Please note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ from expected results.

I will now turn the call over to Ignacy Domagalski.

Ignacy Domagalski

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in our fourth quarter call. This afternoon, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax's Q4 2022 financial results. The presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations and Events and Presentations.

I will provide you with a general update and then turn it over to Stu for comments on backlog, inventory, cash and balance sheet. To begin, I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information on Slides 2 and 3. Additionally, non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures are summarized on Slides 18 and 19 for your reference.

Turning to Slide 4. In the fourth quarter, Wajax saw a significant improvement in key financial metrics and TRIF. Revenue of $541.3 million was up $138.5 million or approximately 34% in the quarter. The increase in revenue resulted from higher construction and mining equipment and product support sales in Western Canada and higher material handling, industrial parts and ERS sales in all regions.

EBIT of $26.7 million was up $11.4 million or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.