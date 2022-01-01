Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is one of the largest midstream companies in the world, with a substantial utility business as well. The company has a market capitalization of almost $80 billion and an almost 7% dividend yield, making it one of the highest dividend companies in a tough market. We last recommended investing in November 2022, and we recommend investors take advantage of continued strength to invest in this blue-chip company.

Enbridge Overview

Enbridge provides one of the few things not found in many midstream companies, and that’s strong exposure to less risky non-volatile end customer businesses.

The company makes the majority of its EBITDA from transporting and supporting exports of 30% of North America’s oil. Included among these operations is the company’s massive Line 3, one of its most famous and longest-running liquids pipelines. However, the company also has a massive natural gas business providing 40% of its adjusted EBITDA (for a total of 97% from liquids and gas).

This natural gas business is de-risked because not only does the company deliver 20% of the natural gas consumed through its primarily pipeline, but, primarily in Canada, it also handles the storage and distribution of natural gas deliveries to almost 4 million customers. That gives these operations of the company a “utility-like” nature with much less volatility and higher reliability.

The company has also become a major renewables investor lately, although it takes longer to benefit the bottom line, with 2.2 GW of renewable capacity (primarily wind), which gives the company 3% of its EBITDA. The company has managed to increase its dividend for 28 straight years, leading to its current yield of almost 7%. We expect it’ll continue to grow its dividend on an annualized basis.

Enbridge 2022 Performance

Enbridge continued to execute financially in 2022, setting the stage for continued shareholder returns.

The company grew adjusted EBITDA YoY from $14 billion to $15.5 billion CAD, mainly supported by strong performance in its liquids pipeline business. From that the company managed to grow discounted cash flow ("DCF") by just over 10% to roughly $11 billion of $5.42 CAD/share. A DCF yield of 11% on a company with the size and assets of Enbridge is incredibly strong and highlights how much the company can utilize for shareholder returns.

It’s worth noting that the company’s debt does remain high, with interest costs for the year totaling almost $3.6 billion CAD, but the company does maintain a reasonable leverage ratio and it can comfortably afford to pay its debt. Still we’d like to see it accelerate debt pay down if possible to move down some from the 4.7x debt / EBITDA ratio ($75 billion debt CAD), which is on the lofty side.

Enbridge 2023 Guidance

The company’s 2023 guidance implies some slowdown of growth YoY, not surprising given a slowdown in oil prices, but still reasonable financial results.

The company expects to earn $16.2 billion CAD in adjusted EBITDA, but it expects its DCF to be roughly flat at $5.45. Unfortunately for the company, higher interest rates also hurt it in converting EBITDA to DCF. The company is guiding for dividends of $3.55 CAD/share, or roughly 7% at its current share price, a sign of its commitment to providing strong shareholder returns and direct cash for investors.

Enbridge Capital Program

The company’s capital program is substantial, which is of no surprise, totaling $18 billion CAD with a number of new projects.

It’s worth noting here that Enbridge Inc. has spent $5 billion worth of capital to date on these programs, which means only $13 billion is remaining to get these projects into place and realize the full value of that capital. Many of these projects will come into service in the next 1-2 years, but some, especially in gas transmission, won’t be realized until the company moves towards the latter-half of the decade.

The company expects to place ~$3 billion in projects into service, which is roughly $1 billion below what the company placed into service in 2022. From a renewable perspective, the company continues to focus on wind-powered projects, which it feels have the best returns for the company.

Our View

Enbridge Inc. is working to become a pure-play utility company with a strong dividend and lofty growth, and we see that playing out in the company’s efforts. The company has a much lower valuation than U.S. utility peers and pays a higher dividend than most of almost 7%, representing strong cash flow that the company generates for your pocket. The company has a multi-decade history of dividend increases that we expect to continue.

Enbridge Inc.’s stock does fluctuate around a decent amount, however, current prices of just under $39 / share represent a strong entry point in our view. Those who want a lower entry point can look at selling cash-secured PUTs at around $35 / share, there are a lot of options that generate reasonable income. We expect the company’s valuation to go up over time as it comes closer to achieving its regulatory nature.

Thesis Risk

There’s not much risk in Enbridge Inc. in our view, given its utility-like nature. However, the largest we see is the company’s debt load of $75 billion CAD and its insistence to leave the leverage ratio around 4.5x as it grows, taking on incremental debt capacity. That’s a higher debt load than many of its peers and makes the company more susceptible to raising interest rates, especially long-term rates which are on the rise.

At the same time, the company still generates 97% of its EBITDA from oil and gas. While some, such as the company’s gas distribution portfolio, have a very strong utility-like nature, we’d like to see a more aggressive focus on renewable opportunities to enable Enbridge Inc. to de-risk its portfolio over the long term. Opposition to the company’s Line 3 capital spending is a clear sign of the struggle the company will have in its core business.

Conclusion

Enbridge Inc. stock has strong double-digit DCF, and a commitment to utilizing a substantial % of that to pay dividends to its shareholders. The result is the company’s dividend yield of roughly 7% that’s grown for 28 consecutive years and is expected to continue growing. At the same time, the company is working to build a strong utility-like business, while trading at a much lower multiple than many utility peers, implying the potential for multiple expansion.

Enbridge Inc. does have some risks, namely its debt and strong oil and gas focus. It also has exposure to the USD/CAD exchange rate which has been relatively volatile over the past 1-2 years. Times of strength for the USD can drag down the Enbridge Inc. share price and represent an opportunistic time for USD-based investors to invest. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.