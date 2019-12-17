CrowdStrike Earnings: Not Enough To Excite Investors

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

  • Largely as expected, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. beat revenue consensus expectations. But the top line beat was just 1.6%, at the low end of the prior range.
  • CrowdStrike's total addressable market is rapidly increasing, and this will undoubtedly drive up much excitement amongst the sell side.
  • I don't find that CrowdStrike's profitability is moving in the right direction at a fast-enough clip to get me to rejoice over this stock.
Padlock with Keyhole in data security on circuit. Modern safety digital Concept

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) put out strong guidance that positively excited investors. Furthermore, in the graphic that follows, we see key figures to remind investors of why CrowdStrike stock is an investor favorite.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

