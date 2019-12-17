Peach_iStock

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) put out strong guidance that positively excited investors. Furthermore, in the graphic that follows, we see key figures to remind investors of why CrowdStrike stock is an investor favorite.

Amongst the biggest and best of the Fortune 100, 70% are CrowdStrike's customers. Think about this for a moment. CrowdStrike's customers are large multinationals with the wherewithal to withstand any recession.

Furthermore, through its rapid customer acquisition growth, CrowdStrike's total addressable market ("TAM") continues to rapidly expand.

What we see above is the rapid rate at which CrowdStrike's TAM is expanding. This lead CrowdStrike's CFO Burt Podbere to remark that CrowdStrike is focused on ''market share expansion to capture the massive opportunities.''

But even though Podbere declares that CrowdStrike is set on ''delivering increased operating leverage,'' this one aspect I struggled to see reflected this quarter.

In sum, I rate this stock a hold.

Cybersecurity, Lost Its Appeal?

Asides from Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), which I must admit I've been recommending for paid subscribers, the rest of the sector hasn't really gone anywhere fast in the past several months.

So, what's happened? On the surface, my gut feeling would have said that with all the geopolitical tensions around the globe, the demand for cybersecurity stocks would have had investors tripping over themselves to participate in this sector.

But as it turns out, investors were more excited than the underlying fundamentals turned out to deliver.

Revenue Growth Rates, Too Hyped?

CrowdStrike revenue growth rates

CrowdStrike's guidance has enough for both the bulls and the bears. The bulls will declare that CrowdStrike beat analysts' estimates by 1.6%. Whereas, the bears would be quick to remark that a less than 2% top line beat is decidedly towards the low end of range for CrowdStrike beats.

On the other hand, the bulls would be quick to retort that the larger CrowdStrike's revenues become, the more challenging it will be for the company to beat analysts' estimates.

And to be clear, I'm all up for investing in growth stocks, provided I have analysts at my back raising their financial models.

But experience has taught me that if I'm going to invest in a growth stock, the last thing I want is the sell side lowering their revenue estimates. Because fighting uphill against the sell side is a really tough journey, particularly in a growth name.

And that's why, unless investors were nimble to buy at the January lows, for most shareholders, this growth stock is in their portfolios at a small loss.

And that's not because the company isn't performing wonders. It's simply that there's a mismatch between expectation and reality. And that's why I am cautious not to invest in a growth stock where the shareholder base is rotating out of the name, as investors become disenchanted with the stock.

In essence, what's likely to happen here, is that investors who bought CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. prior to the January lows, and have been in the name for a while, will be looking for a pop in the stock to sell out at ''breakeven.''

How Much do the Facts Matter?

I apologize for asking my plebian questions. It's not that I'm attempting to be a demagogue.

But when I look at the table above and see that stock-based compensation ("SBC") increased 64.5% y/y and far outstripped CrowdStrike's revenue growth rates, a part of me wonders, is this really the bull case? Where we pretend that management works for free? And that stock-based compensation is not a real cost.

Because from where I stand, I have to question when will we start to see CrowdStrike's significant scale start to deliver profits that are moving higher, in the correct direction?

Now to be clear, I recognize that CrowdStrike's Rule of 40 smashes most companies out of the water. Indeed, given its positive working capital through its upfront billings, this means that it reaches a rule of 81 on a free cash flow basis.

And this figure is truly nothing short of remarkable. But, at the same time, as I alluded to throughout, with the share price down approximately 50% from its all-time highs, that means that management's stock-based compensation is also down from its highs.

Therefore, in order to retain top executive talent, CrowdStrike will either have to provide more stock-based compensation or increase its cash payments to satisfy key executives.

The Bottom Line

There's really no doubt in anyone's mind that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s multiple has significantly compressed in the past few years. But when investors are asked to pay more than 55x forward non-GAAP EPS figures, in this market, I think that's too rich a multiple. Whatever you decide, good luck and all the best.