Asbury Automotive: Discounted Stock In The Automotive Industry

Mar. 07, 2023 6:49 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Asbury Automotive continues to benefit from today’s transition to more sustainable and cleaner vehicles.
  • It ended the year with outstanding top and bottom-line growth.
  • It is successfully growing margins despite today’s macro headwinds.
  • ABG remains fundamentally solid and liquid, making this company an attractive buy.

Happy car salesperson using digital tablet in a showroom.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is a Fortune 500 company and remains one of the largest automotive retailers in the US, even after recent divestiture activity. The company has demonstrated a growing top-line, having sold over 300,000

ABG: Growing Top Line Forecast

ABG: Growing Top Line Forecast (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

ABG: Growing Operating Margin

ABG: Growing Operating Margin (Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

ABG: Growing Cash Flow

ABG: Growing Cash Flow (Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

ABG: Growing Normalized Net Income

ABG: Growing Normalized Net Income (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha. Prepared by the Author)

ABG: Weekly Chart

ABG: Weekly Chart (Source: Author’s TradingView Account)

ABG: Improving Liquidity

ABG: Improving Liquidity (Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.21K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ABG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.