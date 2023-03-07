Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) may win a court case to enable it to convert to an ETF later this year. That would enable it to potentially close its discount to NAV creating a +59% return for investors. Currently the market appear to imply that the chances of legal victory is quite low (about 1 in 4 on my estimates), but assessment of today's hearing suggest otherwise. You are of course exposed to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) volatility in the interim, which could cause the trade to lose money even on conversion, and GBTC's high fees will erode value too. Also, even if the case is won by GBTC maybe they chose not to create an ETF or maybe some other ruling or action blocks spot Bitcoin. Still, if you're constructive on Bitcoin this is an interesting setup.
In today's legal arguments in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, basically GBTC argue that the SEC is using inconsistent "arbitrary and capricious decision making" in blocking a spot Bitcoin ETF when many Bitcoin futures exist, for example see ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO). That's a Bitcoin ETF that trades today based on Bitcoin futures pricing.
Media coverage of the arguments has been positive to GBTC.
Some brief history. Greyscale Bitcoin Trust was one of the first ways to easily trade Bitcoin. Now it's a comparatively high fee structure to own the cryptocurrency as investors have other options. That's led to a discount to NAV. That is to say that the value of the trust is less than the value of the Bitcoin that it holds.
To some extent that makes sense, if Bitcoin were flat over time, you'd receive 90% of your cash back after 5 years due to the 2% annual fee.
However, the discount to NAV is currently extreme. Below you can see the price of GBTC and its NAV. The discount has closed somewhat on today's news but the discount is still large. Also note that at times prior to 2021 GBTC traded at a premium to NAV.
Let's assume that Bitcoin does not change in price and the NAV remains at $20.33/share. At the time of writing, the price is $12.78/share. Here are some scenarios:
|Premium/Discount to NAV
|GBTC Price ($)
|Simple Return
|+10%
|22.36
|75%
|0%
|20.33
|59%
|-10%
|18.27
|43%
|-20%
|16.26
|27%
|-30%
|14.23
|11%
|-40%
|12.20
|-5%
|-50%
|10.17
|-20%
Source: Author's calculations
To be clear, I don't think GBTC will return to a premium to NAV, but ETFs typically trade in a very tight spread around NAV, so that would imply a 59% return from current levels if GBTC became an ETF. Of course, if GBTC remains in its current high-fee trust format, the discount could widen again and maybe you lose 20% or more from current levels.
You might think that GBTC wants to keep their high cost structure and keep charging 2% fees. However, the discount to NAV is today so large that they could well be more profitable trading at NAV with a lower fee. Also the history of the ETF market has shown first-mover advantage, so if GBTC can become the first ETF to market at scale, then they may continue to enjoy a large asset basis over time.
|Scenario
|Approx. value
|GTBC becomes an ETF
|$20.33
|GTBC remains a trust with a 2% fee forever (50% NAV discount)
|$10.17
Source: Author's calculations
With the share price at $12.80 we can infer (simplistically) that the market believes there's a 26% chance the court case is successful and GBTC converts to an ETF. Of course, this is pretty basic analysis and carries limitations.
Of course, there are risks here, specifically:
The market may be underpricing the chance of GBTC winning the case. This is not a certain outcome, and if the SEC continues to want to block spot Bitcoin ETFs, they may find another route. However, given Bitcoin futures do trade in an ETF structure today, it appears GBTC has a case and this issue could be resolved within months for an attractive return.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a professional. Bitcoin is a highly risky asset and maybe worthless. GBTC is a high fee investment. Investing involves risk of total loss. Author's position may change without notice. Write up may contains errors or inaccuracies and will not be updated. Author has no legal expertise.
