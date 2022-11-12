Co-produced with Treading Softly.
In life, we often hear or say axioms. These are oft-repeated statements that are believed to be self-evident as fact.
One well-known axiom is "people never change," as so many have lost faith in the ability of humans to truly change their behavior. While axioms are believed to be self-evident, it's not always the case when moved from theory to reality.
When it comes to investing, the age-old axiom of "buy low, sell high" is often repeated, but too often it is not followed. Investors frequently do the opposite.
The individual investor usually fails to match the performance of the overall market due to their choices.
Emotional and reactionary decision-making can erode a retiree's portfolio rapidly. Often poor decisions are made as sacrifices on the altar of "preserving capital."
This is why I embrace fully my unique methodology of investing we call our Income Method. It is a foundational philosophy steeped in the foundation of immediate income investing, fundamental analysis, and contrarian investing. When others are selling, we are buying.
Today, we have two dipping investments investors shouldn't be selling but buying.
Let's dive in.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that is very diversified and provides us exposure to many stocks that don't fit with the Income Method strategy.
Its investments are diversified among five portfolio managers, two with a Growth strategy and three that follow Value strategies. Source.
Broadly speaking, we can expect USA's NAV to correlate strongly with the S&P 500. According to portfolio visualizer, the correlation from 1994 to today between USA's net asset value and the S&P 500 is 0.97. Our portfolio overall has a weak correlation with the market, so it is good to have a drummer that is marching to a different beat than many of our holdings.
USA is conservative, using no leverage, and utilizes a variable distribution policy. Each quarter, USA pays out 2.5% of its NAV. When NAV is high, the dividend is higher. When NAV is low, the dividend is lower. This policy means that the dividend is self-correcting. USA is never overpaying or underpaying the dividend.
USA has been trading above NAV a lot in recent months. Currently, it is trading very close to NAV and providing us an opportunity to buy.
Predicting the future is much more difficult than many believe. Will the market go up or down for the rest of 2023? Nobody knows for sure. What we can have a lot of confidence in, is that in time the market will recover. The U.S. economy is one of the greatest generators of wealth in history, and the stock market is one of the easiest ways for investors to tap into that power. USA provides broad exposure to U.S. stocks, and converts it into a generous yield that makes it an appropriate investment for income investors. When you can buy it at a discount to NAV, take advantage of the opportunity. As you can see, much of the time it has been trading at a premium!
EPR Properties (EPR) is in the business of owning "experiential properties." It owns properties where people go to do things in person. It is hard to imagine a worse business when a global pandemic has governments ordering people to shelter in place for a few weeks, which turned into the better part of a year. Essentially all of EPR's properties were ordered closed by the government, and their tenants saw revenues decline to essentially zero.
EPR went into preservation mode. Suspending the dividend, maintaining their cash on hand, and conservatively managing their balance sheet. EPR made it through COVID without having to take on any additional debt and actually reduced its equity outstanding with some share buybacks in April 2020.
Last year, EPR made great strides towards recovery with FFOAA (FFO "as adjusted") and AFFO up over 50%. EPR's AFFO of $4.89 compares to their pre-COVID 2020 guidance of $5.30. So they haven't fully recovered yet but have gotten much closer. Source.
While EPR managed to get through the pandemic without borrowing, the same cannot be said of some of its tenants. In particular, movie theater companies were forced to borrow a lot of money to stay solvent. Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ,OTCPK:CNWGQ), the parent company of Regal Cinemas, a major tenant of EPR, filed for bankruptcy due to its high debt load. There is certainly no shortage of rumors that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) might follow suit.
EPR's theater portfolio continues to have much lower rent coverage than EPR's other properties and lower than coverages in 2019.
However, bankruptcy is not the end of the world for landlords. EPR management stated in the earnings call that they have collected 100% of rent, including deferred rent from COVID-era deferrals, from Regal from October 2022 through February. If a tenant wants to use a property, they are required to pay rent, even if they are in bankruptcy court.
Regal does have the option to reject leases and did file paperwork to reject three of EPR's leases. However, they later rescinded that rejection. At this time, EPR is in negotiations with Regal, and it is unknown what the impact might be. As a result, management is not providing 2023 guidance until after Cineworld's bankruptcy is complete.
Since a theater is tied to real estate, the leases on the real estate are actually an item of value to the company and to any potential buyers of the company. What is a movie theater company worth without any movie screens?
It is quite possible that Regal chooses to close some of the theaters that EPR owns. However, EPR owns theaters that are well above average in terms of traffic and revenues. As evidenced by not having a single theater closed yet, while many other landlords have seen several Regal theaters close.
The main problem with Cineworld is the debt it had to take on during COVID, and the lenders are not interested in shutting everything down. They want to get their money back. They will be interested in maintaining theaters that are profitable.
EPR will work through this issue in a way that maximizes the return for EPR. In the meantime, EPR has $1.1 billion in liquidity which they will use to continue investing in non-theater properties and improve their diversity.
The current dividend is $0.275/month and we expect that to be maintained until EPR has some clarity on the exact impact of the Cineworld bankruptcy. When that situation is resolved, there is a good chance we will see a dividend raise.
EPR and USA are both dipping investments that produce big income as well as big opinions.
As it stands, we see both are excellent income opportunities in which we are paid handsomely to wait for it all to play out. We expect both EPR and USA to climb strongly in share price as their management teams continue to execute as needed and the market recovers post-recession.
For an income investor, buying the dip is easy. We get regular cash infusions into our account - providing the cash needed to purchase - plus those same dividends provide a strong psychological benefit as we are rewarded for our patience.
I know how I'll spend my time as I wait out the market battle. I will be enjoying my hobbies. It's prime time to plant a garden, do some landscaping, or take a horse out for a spin. Perhaps you would rather tee off on the golf course, or go spelunking at a national park. No matter how you spend your time or what hobbies you enjoy. Dividends can pay your way, and there are no better dividends to collect than high yields which are covered.
That's the beauty of income investing. That's the benefit of our Income Method.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 6100 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +9%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale get 22% off your first year!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 7500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and others.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
5) Hidden Opportunities
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR, USA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Comments (2)