KONE's (OTCPK:KNYJF) 4Q22 results were rather mixed, but this was to be expected given the well-known challenges in China. As for the outcomes, on the one hand, orders are weaker than anticipated. On the other hand, profits are up significantly, which is good news. In my view, the most significant point that should alleviate investors' worries is the positive guidance that validates the predicted growth in sales for FY23 and also confirms the anticipated increase in profit margins. As for the guidance overall, however, I would caution investors that the guidance also includes a wider range of outcomes given that China is a wild card that could severely alter the outcome. A further positive update that was mentioned is the reorg program that would result in €100 million in cost savings (as I discuss later regarding margin improvement, this is definitely a positive update).

Overall, I still think KNYJF is one of the best franchises around when it comes to the Capital Goods sector, and I'm optimistic on the prospects for growth over the next few years. As inflationary headwinds abate and pricing in the backlog improves, I anticipate a more optimistic earnings cycle in the near future. Nonetheless, technically speaking, the stock has made a strong 30% rally (after the recent sell down). The uncertainty of China's performance is a visible risk, so this does suggest investors are taking profit to lock in gains. Furthermore, valuation has returned to historical levels, as measured by an Enterprise Value to Forward EBITDA multiple of 16x. Given the uncertainty, I do not believe the current price represents a good opportunity to buy the stock.

Margin improvement is good to see

I was previously pessimistic about KNYJF's ability to improve its margins, but after seeing its 4Q22 earnings report, I am more optimistic. The sequential improvement of margins by 230 basis points is crucial evidence. There are also a number of one-time factors that are detracting from EBIT performance in FY23, but I expect these factors to disappear in subsequent years (which will improve margins). Inflation in wages and the cost of raw materials are two examples of this. In addition, management has declared their intent to implement a reorganization plan that will save €100 million in expenses, which is money in the bank. And with the maintenance markets expanding, I believe KNYJF will see an increase in its maintenance clientele. It's not hard to imagine that the profit margins will improve significantly if we factor in all of these things.

The anticipated China story might not come through

The property situation in China has found some support from the announced “16 measures”. A few key takeaways are the details around:

Reducing liquidity pressure on the supply side by extending debt to developers and providing financial support Restoring homebuyers' faith by guaranteeing their new homes will be delivered Home purchase credit support to stimulate sales recovery.

At first glance, it would appear that KNYJF would gain a great deal from these policies, given the correlation between its growth and home construction. However, it is unclear how much, if any, actual benefit KNYJF will derive from the government support for completion of previously presold projects (in FY23). Although I find it difficult to make an accurate prediction at this time, I can think of a few things that could hinder KNYJF's success in China. In the first place, I anticipate fewer new projects in China today, which reduces the "growth" from government one-time support on unfinished projects. I do not know the exact mix due to lack of reliable data, but this is something I would be cautious of. Secondly, KNYJF's more stringent pricing policy is likely to remain a headwind in the China market, which underperformed in 2022. Last but not least, KNYJF's structural exposure in China (lower tier cities) means that their rate of recovery could be slower than I anticipate for the top-tier cities.

Some updates on NA and EMEA

Several factors, including rising interest rates, falling consumer confidence in residential areas, and a decrease in demand for office space, have been noted by management as contributing to North America's current difficulties. But things are looking up in EMEA, where the robust Middle Eastern market is offsetting the weakness in other regions.

Conclusion

The 4Q22 earnings report for KNYJF showed mixed results, which was expected given the challenges in China. While profits increased significantly and there was positive guidance for FY23 sales growth and profit margin improvement, weaker-than-anticipated orders and uncertainty surrounding China's performance remain concerns. Nonetheless, the reorg program and expanding maintenance markets are positive developments that should contribute to margin improvement. I think an important concern is it is unclear how much benefit KNYJF will derive from the Chinese government's support for completion of previously presold projects, and the company's more stringent pricing policy is likely to remain a headwind in the China market. Overall, although KNYJF is a strong franchise, given the uncertainty and current valuation, I do not believe the current price represents a good opportunity to buy KNYJF stock.

