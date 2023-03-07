Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 7, 2023 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Rajagopal Viswanathan - Group Head & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Darko Mihelic

Okay. Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Darko Mihelic. For those you who haven't met me, I'm the research analyst in Toronto covering the Canadian banks, and I'm -- it's a pleasure to have the CFO, Raj Viswanathan here from Scotiabank to speak with me this afternoon.

Raj, we recently went through earnings season. So this is going to sound a little bit like a bit of a repeat from what we talked about recently during earnings. But bear with us, while we go through this, and hopefully, we're try and sneak in a few longer-term questions in there as well. But again, thanks for joining us today.

Rajagopal Viswanathan

No. It's my pleasure, Darko. It's always a pleasure talking to you. So we can do it monthly, absolutely.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darko Mihelic

Okay. That sounds good. I'll take you up on that. So when we saw earnings last week, one of the things that always stood out to me to many people is the corporate segment had a tough quarter. A lot of the rate marks are in there. So I thought maybe we can revisit and it's very topical today. We heard all day-to-day lot talk about NIMs compressing and expanding deposit betas and so on.

So I thought maybe we could start off the discussion with net interest margin. Talk about how that runs through your corporate segment? And what the expectations are for the next little while on that, maybe fine-tune some of the discussion we had in the earnings call?

Rajagopal Viswanathan

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.