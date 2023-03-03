Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell presented in front of the U.S. Congress today, two messages.

The first in answer to a question: "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated."

The second was embedded in his written testimony to Congress:

"We understand that our actions affect communities, families, and businesses across the country." "Everything we do is in service to our public mission." "We at the Federal Reserve will do everything we can to achieve our maximum-employment and price-stability goals."

The Fed's inflation goal, the rate of change in the FOMCs target for the index of personal consumption expenditures (PCE), is 2.0 percent.

The unemployment goal, the unemployment rate is currently at 3.4 percent, a rate not hit since 1969. The Fed wants to keep this rate as low as possible.

The Fed is in the battle to win!

The market response by 2.30 pm:

The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500) is down by over 62 points;

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down by almost 560 points;

and the NASDAQ index (COMP.IND) is down by about 141 points.

The Future

Right now, the Federal Reserve is working with the following forecasts.

For real GDP, the Fed is forecasting that the growth rate will be 0.5 percent in 2023, 1.6 percent in 2024, 1.8 percent in 2025, and 1.8 percent in the future.

For inflation, the Fed is forecasting that the rate of PCE inflation will be 3.1 percent in 2023, 2.5 percent in 2024, 2.1 percent in 2025, and 2.0 percent in the next few years.

So, it looks like a return to the decade of the 2010s. The compound rate of real economic growth will be quite low. In the 2010s the compound real rate of growth of the economy came in at about 2.2 percent.

Here, the Fed is seeing that we won't even get back to that level of growth.

Will the unemployment rate remain below 4.0 percent?

The rate of inflation will end up at the Fed's target level...2.0 percent.

So, the forecasts the Federal Reserve is working with show that the Fed will achieve its macroeconomic goals within the next five years.

The Federal Funds rate?

The Federal Reserve has the average Federal Funds rate for 2023 at 5.1 percent. Right now, the effective Federal Funds rate is at 4.58 percent.

But Mr. Powell's words seem to indicate that this forecast may have to be raised.

Now, none of these figures is really "bad." And, the Fed has the economy coming out of the economic slowdown in the very near term.

That would not be bad at all.

The problem is, well, this narrative actually works out?

That remains the real unknown.

Let it be said, however, that the Federal Reserve has warmed up some old arguments from the past to help investors and markets get through the next few months.

The Federal Reserve has revisited the old claim that monetary policy works with long lead times and imprecise outcomes.

Thus, don't get too impatient. The "lag in effect" is long. The recession will happen, it just is taking its time.

But, until that time, Mr. Powell is saying that the Federal Reserve will hold on to its path. Don't expect any real relief soon.

Oh, by-the-way, there is no mention of the quantitative tightening that the Federal Reserve is engaged in.

At the same time all this other "stuff" is going on, the Federal Reserve is engaged in reducing the size of the Fed's securities portfolio. It is engaging in this reduction slowly, persistently, and over an extended period of time.

Right now, quantitative easing has been in operation since last March, for almost a year.

Following the 2020 Covid-19 recession, the Federal Reserve conducted a round of quantitative easing and this period of quantitative easing lasted for almost two years.

Is it possible that quantitative tightening could go on for twenty-four months?

It certainly is possible.

But, it seems as if Federal Reserve officials have no real inclination to talk about it.

Conclusion

The important thing, it seems to be, is that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve want to make sure that the financial markets don't jump the gun in their expectations that the Fed will "cut short" its efforts to combat inflation.

Mr. Powell says that "everything we do is in service to our public mission."

Right now, that public mission is to get inflation, the rate of increase in the PCE index, down to 2.0 percent and to see that the unemployment rate, although it will increase, will not get too high.

Current forecasts are for the unemployment rate to go up to 4.5 percent in the next year or two, and then fall back to a "desired" 4.0 percent rate.

Mr. Powell wants the investment community to know that he plans to stick to these goals.

This will mean a higher than expected Federal Funds rate and a lengthy effort to reduce the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve.

Mr. Powell is trying to do all he can, right now, to make sure that the investment community doesn't think he will back off from this goal, something he has done relative to earlier goals, since he has been at the head of the Federal Reserve.