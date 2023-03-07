Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Mar. 07, 2023 6:49 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 7, 2023 1:40 PM ET

CorporateParticipants

Ana Raman - Senior Manager of Investor Relations

ConferenceCall Participants

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Brian Peterson

All right, everyone. We're going to go ahead and get started. My name is Brian Peterson. I'm the Application Software analyst here at Raymond James, very happy to have a Shopify, Ana. Thank you for coming. We'll make this kind of interactive. So if you guys want to raise your hand, have any questions, let me know. But maybe just to get things started kind of a high-level overview on Shopify. I think a lot of people are familiar, but those newer to the story would love to start there.

Ana Raman

Sure. Thanks for having me here. So Shopify is a global commerce software company. And we enable anybody who wants to start a business to be able to do so to come on to Shopify, to start build, market and scale their business all on our platform without ever having to leave. And in order to do that, we help them to find their buyers to engage with their buyers, wherever those buyers may be. So number one of the value prop is multichannel, omni-channel capabilities so that they can meet their buyer wherever they are, whether it's with their merchants, online store, whether its point of sale, offline, social media, marketplaces everywhere, offline, online and everywhere in between.

And then rounding that off to number two point on value proposition is the centralized backend, where a merchant can manage their end-to-end business with the capabilities that they have in their back end, such as accepting payments with Shopify payments, accessing capital so that they can invest in their business, for inventory, marketing, et cetera. They can access inventory management, order management, fulfillment

