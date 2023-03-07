Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 7, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Ana Raman - Senior Manager of Investor Relations

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Brian Peterson

All right, everyone. We're going to go ahead and get started. My name is Brian Peterson. I'm the Application Software analyst here at Raymond James, very happy to have a Shopify, Ana. Thank you for coming. We'll make this kind of interactive. So if you guys want to raise your hand, have any questions, let me know. But maybe just to get things started kind of a high-level overview on Shopify. I think a lot of people are familiar, but those newer to the story would love to start there.

Ana Raman

Sure. Thanks for having me here. So Shopify is a global commerce software company. And we enable anybody who wants to start a business to be able to do so to come on to Shopify, to start build, market and scale their business all on our platform without ever having to leave. And in order to do that, we help them to find their buyers to engage with their buyers, wherever those buyers may be. So number one of the value prop is multichannel, omni-channel capabilities so that they can meet their buyer wherever they are, whether it's with their merchants, online store, whether its point of sale, offline, social media, marketplaces everywhere, offline, online and everywhere in between.

And then rounding that off to number two point on value proposition is the centralized backend, where a merchant can manage their end-to-end business with the capabilities that they have in their back end, such as accepting payments with Shopify payments, accessing capital so that they can invest in their business, for inventory, marketing, et cetera. They can access inventory management, order management, fulfillment and shipping. And most recently, they can do things like accessing high intent audiences to market to.

And so, our goal is to enable merchants to succeed at any point on that merchant journey, whether they're just starting out, all the way up to enterprise level merchants, and so we're continuously innovating for them. And since inception of Shopify to the end of 2022, we have facilitated over half a trillion dollars in gross merchandise volume, GMV. And 197 billion of that was in 2022 alone. So we're out there to make commerce better for everyone.

Brian Peterson

That's some pretty impressive scale. So maybe just start on the fourth quarter, you guys just reported the GMV was well above what the street had modeled. I know, it's a choppy macro out there, maybe talk about what you guys saw in the fourth quarter.

Ana Raman

Yes. So GMV, in q4, it was up 13%, year-over-year 17% on a constant currency basis, really fueled by a really strong holiday shopping season for our Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday shopping weekend. We had about 7.5 billion in GMV transacted over that weekend, which is up 19% year-over-year, 21% on a constant currency basis, and it outpaced the broader market. And what we really think behind, fueling that is, is direct-to-consumer, right, and being able to arm our merchants with the tools that they need in order to be able to again, meet their customers and sell to them wherever they are. And so that strong GMV helped to also drive strong top-line revenue growth in Q4, growing 26% year-over-year in the quarter and 28% constant currency.

And that, if you look at our total attach rate, which we define as total revenue over total GMV, that hit 2.85%, which is up 30 basis points, relative to the prior year. And so, we really show that as -- I believe it's an indication of the strength of the merchants and the adoption of our products on the platform. And that's showing up on the top-line.

Moving down that, gross margin we see a little bit of compression happen in Q4 year-over-year. And that is really, as we have more Shopify payments revenue, which is typical during the holiday season, that is a lower margin product that does compress our margins, but overall, strong gross profit growth, we did see that in Q4. We also year-over-year, you'd have seen some compression as a result of the acquisition of Deliverr, which was new, more in the back half of 2022.

Now, on the OpEx side, as we keep going through that income statement, what you would have seen there through Q3 and Q4 is a stabilization of OpEx. So if you look at OpEx and we removed some of the one-time items that showed up there, it was relatively consistent, Q3 and Q4. And I think that's really where we're showing that discipline, though that really shone through there. And so overall, we had $61 million in adjusted operating earnings and setting us up for a really great '23.

Brian Peterson

So kind of high level, you guys have a lot of scale. And I'd love to understand, what you saw in terms of kind of the health of the North American consumer? And what assumptions did you kind of embed in your first quarter guidance for '23?

Ana Raman

Yes. So I mean, what we saw, again, through 2022, was a changing macro environment. So characterized, starting off in the early part of the year, strong job market, inflation, reaching its peak, in around June-ish. And then, we've seen it moderate somehow, but it still remains elevated. And we believe that this is pressuring consumer spend. So we've seen consumers shift towards more discounted type of retail as well as more non-discretionary types of spending.

Now, what we did see in Q4 was that our average order value or AOV, it remained relatively consistent with Q4 of the year before. And so what really drove the GMV in Q4 was an increase in orders. So Q1, this year, and we are approaching it, we have approached it with a bit of caution, of course, as we continue to monitor this macro.

Brian Peterson

It looks like, all right, maybe thinking about Shopify specific initiatives. I'm sure we'll hit on these individually. But I'd love to understand what are your key growth initiatives are now and kind of unpack that any order you want?

Ana Raman

Sure. So there are three key areas. The first one would be helping merchants go from first sale to full scale, I kind of touched upon it in the first question. And so we know we're helping merchants with some of our established products. So payments, capital, shipping, these are things we've rolled out. We are going to continue to enhance them, look at how we can make them available to more merchants around the world as well.

Within that, as well, though, we announced commerce components by Shopify, which is now our offering to enterprise level retailers. So we announced that in January, part of that offering are things like hydrogen and oxygen, which is helping merchants to really show up in a customized way, especially in the upper market part of the spectrum. And things like Shopify fulfillment network for merchants that don't really have the bandwidth to sell fulfill anymore, now they can outsource it to assess that.

The second bucket would be around international. So international expansion, last year, we introduced rolled out Shopify markets, for general availability and Shopify Markets Pro is still in early access. So we're going to continue to make that available. And continue to localize our product make it more intuitive to different merchants around the world.

And then, the third bucket is around making helping merchants to attract more buyers, and to retain that buyer loyalty. So things like Shopify audiences, and the shop app will be important.

Brian Peterson

So maybe -- I'll just start, I think your first answer was four buckets, but you got a lot going on there. So all right, so we will start with international, like, how do you frame that opportunity? And I guess it's kind of multifaceted, right? Because it's taking your existing North American merchants to helping them scale internationally. But also you have opportunity to enter these markets. So how big is that TAM for you guys? And where are you on that evolution? Please talk about that.

Ana Raman

Yes. It's a massive opportunity. And we're still relatively early in this journey. So if you look at where we've rolled out our Merchant solutions. We have Shopify payments in 22 countries, POS with integrated payments in 14 countries capital in four, shipping in seven. And a lot of these, if you look at where we rolled it out, is largely Europe, especially Western Europe. So there's a lot of landmass that we still haven't approached yet. And so we're going to continue to think thoughtfully about the best way to roll out the products and create product market fit as we enter these products into new countries.

In addition to that, because that's really on the merchant solution side, once we have that merchant onto Shopify, really, it's about top of funnel and engaging more entrepreneurs to join Shopify. So we're helping to lower the barriers to entry there by offering things like localized pricing, local payments, options as well. And so, we want to make sure that we're still lowering the barriers for more merchants to end, and then cross border.

Yes. And so cross border is the other big opportunity for us. So we saw about $28 billion in cross border GMV in 2022. And we know that about 28% of our merchants traffic is cross border traffic, which works out to be more than probably 28%, 20 billion of the opportunity that we had last year. And so, we think that there's still a lot of sales that our merchants can convert. And so we're going to continue to focus on that.

Brian Peterson

And so what do you think about the pricing increases, because of like the growth of this, but that's something that really, I think, got investors pretty bullish this year, talk about how that's been received, I know it's early, but any help on finding that and the feedback from customers?

Ana Raman

Yes. I mean, it's been over a decade since we changed the pricing on our standard merchant plans. And so what happened there was really trying to recognize that there is an entity a fair value exchange, that happens here. And we have added a ton of value to our standard packages over the last 12 to 13 years of Shopify. And so, we implemented these pricing changes, A, we announced them in around January 24, so new merchants joining after that are automatically coming into these prices. And it'll roll out to the existing base of merchants come April 23. So it's still early, we need to understand different dynamics, like if a merchant stays with or converts to an annual plan, for example, they can retain the existing prices that they're on. We'll have to see what kind of movement there potentially could be between plans. Whether a merchant wants to upgrade maybe from the advanced plan into a Shopify Plus plan, because maybe the economics will be better for them. And then on the retention side, we just have to wait and see.

Brian Peterson

Wait and see. So if we're thinking about Shopify Plus and what you're doing up market, maybe give us an update on the traction that you saw over the course of 2022. And we'd love to understand what's going on competitively there.

Ana Raman

Yes. Shopify Plus has been a really nice story for us, as we have more notable logos coming to the platform household names like [indiscernible] or Black and Decker for example. We saw GMV from Shopify Plus merchants increase as part of the overall mix and Shopify Plus GMV just account for the majority of the GMV on Shopify platform. We also saw more merchants outside of North America join Shopify Plus as part of the mix as well.

And so I think we're doing the right things, we're also creating greater incentive for merchants to come to Shopify Plus to upgrade and upgrades has been a powerful driver, a powerful acquisition tool for Shopify Plus, as well. So things like Shopify audiences is only available to Shopify Plus merchants and B2B capabilities and enhancements as well. And you can also negotiate on Shopify payments rates. And so all of these are incentives. We also made it easier for merchants to upgrade to Shopify Plus through a self-serve channel.

Now, we are also, we're getting our merchants, we have diverse sources for our merchants to Shopify Plus. So we do have system integrators that we've partnered with. So Deloitte, Accenture, E&Y and we announced IBM, KPMG. So, they're all on board to help bring more Shopify -- more merchants to Shopify. We also have merchants that are coming from in-house, custom types of solutions that want to start to kind of outsource that piece, because it's expensive to do that. And you have to have R&D teams that can keep up with the latest and greatest in modern retail. We have celebrities and influencers that come to Shopify, because they want to own their brands, they want to own their data, they want to own that relationship with the customer. And Shopify is the place to do that.

Brian Peterson

You mentioned B2B there. It's always interesting to kind of look at B2C, which I think we all understand, but B2B, it's kind of in the earlier stages. Can you talk about what you guys are seeing in that market? And where are you guys in that kind of evolution of tackling b2b?

Ana Raman

It's still fairly early on the B2B side. Right now the product likely have better product market fit for a less complex B2B merchant, but it is available to any merchant that wants to try it out. And so we're going to continue to enhance the capabilities there and really kind of up the game on the payment side, which really is where a lot of the complexity sits, but still early days.

Brian Peterson

All right. So that you didn't -- then we will ask some fulfilling the question here, breaking the trend here. But maybe just the strategy and what you're trying to accomplish with the filament side. We'd love to maybe start there and identify, and I have few follow ups for you.

Ana Raman

Yes, sure. I mean, our objective for Shopify fulfillment network, it remains the same from day one. It is to offer a fast, affordable and reliable fulfillment to our merchants to really democratize fulfillment to merchants that would struggle, would have to cobble together their own solutions to access a solution like it. And so we are taking an approach that fits the problem set for Shopify, where we're trying to solve a problem for a merchant in order to fulfill one cart on the other side, it's different from the other problems that maybe a marketplace would have to solve for, which would be 1000s of merchants and millions of SKUs to one cart.

So it's a different problem set that requires a different approach. And so we believe, we can do this in a capital efficient, leaning to an asset lightweight by leaning heavily into partners in order to do this.

Brian Peterson

So I think the big question investors have is, how do we think about the model and the investments? And I know it's early days there, but what should we be thinking in terms of the financial impact to those investments?

Ana Raman

Yes. So it goes back to capital efficient. So we did put out Q1 guidance around capital expenditures, which we said would be in line with our 2022 CapEx, which is around $50 million for the full year with that majority of going towards fulfillment. And so, we believe that we need only a few hubs in order to execute on fast and affordable fulfillment, but again, leaning very much into third-party partner warehouses, as well as transportation in order to execute on this. So keep in mind, too, that we already have our merchants on the platform. So from a CAG perspective, it's minimal. So it really is going into building the product, as we integrate, deliver the acquisition that we made in July of last year, we are intent on finding greater efficiencies to do this via a software first approach.

Brian Peterson

Maybe just double quick on what Deliverr brought you and what you expect, when that's fully integrated? How should we be thinking about at least the strategic synergies that brings?

Ana Raman

Yes. So I mean, the point of acquiring Deliverr was to help accelerate the SFM roadmap, and because they're very much aligned in the way that our initial approach was to SFM anyhow, software first, tech driven, asset light approach. And so with Deliverr, what they're bringing is, is a network and fulfillment management software layer, which helps to predict demand and place inventory at a point that is closest to that demand. And by doing that, we believe that we can decrease the time to which we can get a product to the end customer, and thereby reduce cost as well.

Brian Peterson

So, I'd love to understand when you guys’ kind of aggregate your, I'd say merchant feedback, is fulfillment, like one of the biggest things that they're struggling with, because obviously, you're enabling a lot of these merchants to succeed. But what are their biggest pain points?

Ana Raman

Fulfillment is certainly top three, pain point right along with buyer discovery, and then also managing kind of back end of the financial cash management aspects of their business as well. And so yes, it's one of the top pain points that we want to solve for our merchants. But keeping in mind that fulfillment in itself as a standalone, that's not necessarily the way we look at it, we really look at it as part of a larger flywheel. It's a problem that we need to solve in order to help merchants to continue to fuel that flywheel as we saw those other pain points along with it.

Brian Peterson

So you mentioned on the fourth quarter results, like the efficiencies or the margins working much better than what I had modeled. Can you talk about how you're thinking about balancing growth and profitability, was a bigger runway in front of you? But also, the pressure to kind of generate margins that's the investor theme. So how do you balance that?

Ana Raman

Yes. I mean, we certainly have a lot of opportunities to improve commerce and make it better for merchants. But we're also intend to balance that with improving efficiencies within the business. And so, we have been taking steps to become more operationally efficient, stability, operational expense, stability is certainly a key point that we want to make sure that we get across. And so how are we doing this? We're doing this by making sure we have the right resources allocated to the right problems, the right people doing the right jobs. And so we have said that we plan to limit headcount growth in 2023. We exited 2022 with, 11,600 I believe employees and now it's making sure we're optimally engaging those employees to work on the right issues.

The other thing we're doing is working more efficiently. Internally, we're doing a lot of automation. Internally, I can personally speak from a finance department point of view that, I'm learning how to automate a lot of the processes that I would do in order to pull data, for example. And we're also looking at shorter payback periods for things like our sales and marketing side.

Brian Peterson

So the other thing you mentioned kind on the market side that we didn't hit on was components, and just maybe talk about, what that means in terms of how you can maybe move up market? And just unpack that a little bit.

Ana Raman

Yes. So I mean, first of all, the difference between plus and CCS commerce components by Shopify. Plus is an all-in-one type of solution, it's out of the box, merchants can come on, we can get them going pretty quickly on Shopify Plus, depending on their level of complexity. For commerce components, this is a composable tech stack. And so, there are enterprise level types of retailers out there that don't necessarily need the whole kit and caboodle that Shopify Plus brings but want to have the very best in commerce. And so there are over 30 components that merchants can choose from in order to add to their commerce capabilities. And the key ones being storefront, I talked about hydrogen and oxygen, helping to customize that storefront down to things like checkout and your cart, and so they can access what we think is the best checkout in the world with Shopify payments and Shop Pay as well.

Brian Peterson

Can you talk because actually, as a consumer, I actually love the checkout process. But can you talk about, what you see when you have merchants in terms of uplift and some of the success stories when they actually do come in and integrate and how does that work over-time in terms of embracing the portfolio to drive more GMV growth?

Ana Raman

Yes. Sorry, do you mean by commerce components?

Brian Peterson

No, more of a broader question. But just like if they're bringing in and what is the typical uplift that you can kind of see on GMV? And what does that success story look like for starting from a small merchant and a lot of them will eventually migrate up there to Shopify Plus?

Ana Raman

Yes, exactly. I mean, each merchant is going to be different. But typically, when they come to Shopify, we make it pretty easy for them to start adopting our solution starting primarily with Shopify payments. And so, when they come in, they take Shopify payments, in order to accept payments, and then they could move on to things like Shopify Capital, if they want to reinvest back in their business, Shopify Shipping. So it really does depend on the merchant and the merchant journey.

But going back to our commercial work, we did a rework last year, in order to make that cross sell and upsell process more intuitive, and more in tune with, when the merchant needs something along their way as they continue to migrate up the platform.

Brian Peterson

We might tap one or two questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Ana Raman

Yes, so Shopify audiences, we rolled it out in June or July of last year, and it's still relatively early, it's less than a year in. And what that really is predicated on the success of audiences is machine learning algorithm. And so we continue to build product market fit, as more plus merchants opt into it, and they supply their data, that machine learning algorithm gets better and then improves.

And so because they have the biggest datasets, that's where we're starting. And we're going to continue to look at what the right timeline is in order to potentially make this available in a broader sense. But we want to make sure that we get the product right. In the meantime, though, there are many other ways that we are trying to help our merchants in order to get in front of new audiences, such as multi-channel capabilities, as well as Shopify collabs, which is another way that merchants can get matched up with influencers in order to reach new audiences.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Ana Raman

We haven't announced anything at this point.

Brian Peterson

Any other, like Deliverr large acquisition. There's a lot opportunity in front of you guys. Is there anything else that you may look at from an M&A perspective? And how are you thinking about the priorities for cash [indiscernible]?

Ana Raman

Yes. I mean, we exited the year with a strong balance sheet. I think that's due to the very great planning in the years leading into this more challenging macro environment. Nothing changes on our approach to M&A. We've always looked at it as a way to accelerate our product roadmap if the right opportunity comes along, and there are many decisions that need to be made prior to moving down that avenue in terms of who is the best person or company to build a product to be partner on it, or do we go down the M&A route. And so each decision is made with great thought and care.

Brian Peterson

And I'll end it here. But if you had to have a couple of words from investors that are in the room to say like, this is why you should be interested in Shopify, what would you really highlight?

Ana Raman

Yes. There is a massive opportunity ahead, commerce is not going anywhere. And we are building a 100-year company. And so yes, there are the bumps along the way in terms of macro cycles. However, we have our eye on the future, as we are approaching this year in a much more disciplined fashion. So we have levers to pull, but we're also very cognizant of the environment in which we're operating in.

Brian Peterson

Good. Everyone thanks for listening in.