DCC plc (OTCPK:DCCPF), an Irish “international sales, marketing, and support services group,” has seen its stock de-rate over the last year despite delivering solid YoY earnings growth and maintaining a robust balance sheet through the cycles. The latest Q3 trading update was largely in-line from a quantitative standpoint but lacked any communication on the execution of its energy transition strategy post-CEO reshuffle. Herein lies the problem - with the continuous guidance upgrades proving insufficient to support valuations, the lack of clear messaging appears to be holding back the stock. Pending improvement here, DCC could be range-bound for a while. Long-term-oriented investors willing to wait it out should reap the benefits, though, particularly with a new energy CEO in place. And given the positive Q3 progress, with the operating profit growth in energy (despite weather-related headwinds) offsetting cyclical issues elsewhere, DCC’s current ~10% fwd FCF yield seems appealing. With leverage levels also under control, there remains ample room for DCC to execute its inorganic growth playbook while maintaining the ~4% dividend yield.

Resilient Energy Business Headlines the Q3 Trading Update

DCC’s latest trading update for Q3 was largely in-line with prior guidance; the energy segment stood out for its broad-based operating profit growth across the Mobility and Solutions businesses despite an unfavorable seasonal headwind from the milder winter. This will come as a relief, particularly with DCC’s energy transition path coming under increasing investor scrutiny. Yet, the lack of improvement on the messaging was a disappointment – while management’s energy transition strategy is commendable, the lack of quantitative disclosures, for instance, via tangible KPIs, makes it hard to underwrite any operational progress to date.

Hopefully, the arrival of new DCC Energy CEO Fabian Ziegler from Shell (SHEL) Deutschland will bring about some change. There remain ample unexplored opportunities across the DCC Energy asset base, particularly the 1.2k retail petrol station/convenience store network (e.g., EV charging stations). For now, though, the lack of commentary from Mr. Ziegler means investors are likely in ‘wait and see’ mode on the new CEO, as his arrival adds uncertainty to the roadmap and execution.

DCC plc

Cyclical Headwinds Weigh on Ex-Energy Businesses

Meanwhile, the healthcare side (via the DCC Vital and Health & Beauty businesses) continued the inventory-driven decline seen in H1. For context, DCC previously saw a high teens % decline in segment profitability on supply chain issues, though management did guide to a return to operating profit growth in H2. Yet, the reduced demand for Health & Beauty solutions in Q3 amid customers continuing to reduce inventory stockpiles means a delayed recovery may be on the cards. Still, the business is levered to secular growth trends in consumer health and healthcare, so the long-term growth trend likely remains intact.

The technology segment performed better, coming in more resilient than expected following the H1 slowdown and worsening macro backdrop. Efforts to diversify the tech business’ geographical presence into the higher-growth US market appear to be paying off, helping to balance out the cyclicality in the UK market. As management further integrates Almo (recall the acquisition was closed in December 2021), expect revenues to smooth out further. And over the mid to long-term, more bolt-ons should help to transition the UK business toward a higher-margin consumer base (vs. low-margin volumes prior), adding to the margin and ROIC accretion. So near-term healthcare headwinds aside, the Q3 update was a net positive, signaling a more profitable H2 on the back of a more resilient energy and tech performance.

M&A Capacity Supports the Earnings Growth Runway

DCC’s business isn’t completely cycle-proof, as illustrated by the inventory hiccups in the healthcare segment, but it has become significantly more resilient over time as it has scaled and diversified across business lines. A key reason for its success thus far is the successful execution of its M&A playbook, which has allowed DCC to compound operating profit at a low-teens % rate over the last two decades. Given its track record, management continuing this strategy into FY23 makes sense. Acquisition spending has increased, and post-H1, DCC has completed several bolt-on acquisitions in growth areas like solar/heat pump services, most notably the Sys EnR deal, which adds full-scale services capabilities for solar panel/thermal installations. In tandem, ongoing integration efforts for Medi-globe and Almo should unlock incremental revenue synergy opportunities, though the challenging macro backdrop could delay realization in key product segments.

DCC plc

Going forward, expect more energy deals post-CEO reshuffle as DCC looks to build out its presence in alternative fuels like LPG (i.e., liquefied petroleum gas). Given the fragmented market, there are ample opportunities available for a player like DCC to consolidate on the path to achieving its energy transition roadmap. Also helping is the company’s robust balance sheet and strong cash generation, which are more than adequate to fund the planned ventures into sustainable growth opportunities. Management has successfully balanced growth with shareholder return through the years and backed by the balance sheet capacity, I expect the pace of dividend growth and buybacks to remain intact.

DCC plc

Reasonably Valued Compounding Potential

Despite a track record of low-teens % profit growth through the cycles, DCC shareholders appear to have lost faith, with the stock de-rated significantly vs. distributor peers in energy (UGI Corporation (UGI) and Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY)) and ex-energy businesses (Midwich Group and TD SYNNEX (SNX)). While the company’s Q3 update highlighted the near-term challenges in its healthcare businesses, operating profit growth in energy (both Mobility and Solutions) despite the milder-than-average weather was a key positive. Plus, DCC maintains ample balance sheet headroom for more M&A-driven growth - historically, a key driver of its earnings growth algorithm. At ~10% fwd FCF yield, the valuation screens attractively relative to DCC’s profit growth track record. Potential re-rating catalysts include an updated energy transition roadmap from the new energy CEO, as well as the upcoming full-year results in May.

