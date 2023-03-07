Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Garrett Edson - Investor Relations, ICR

Jay Lown - President and Chief Executive Officer

Julian Evans - Chief Investment Officer

Michael Hutchby - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mikhail Goberman - JMP Securities

Matthew Howlett - B.Riley

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the conference call, the Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's Fourth Quarter '22 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Garrett Edson of ICR. Please go ahead.

Garrett Edson

We'd like to thank you for joining us today for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. In addition to this call, we have filed a press release that was distributed earlier this afternoon and posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.chmireit.com.

On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to interest income, financial guidance, IRRs, future expected cash flows, as well as prepayment and recapture rates, delinquencies and non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings available for distribution, or EAD, and comprehensive income.

Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates, and Cherry Hill assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. We encourage listeners to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the company's filings with the SEC and the definitions contained in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.