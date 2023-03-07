Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 7:07 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Hamza Fodderwala

All right. Well, good afternoon, everybody. My name is Hamza Fodderwala, U.S. Cybersecurity Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. And we're really pleased to have the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora with us.

Before I begin, just for some important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research and disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

With that, Nikesh, thank you so much for joining us.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Hamza Fodderwala

All right. Maybe we can start off with sort of the current state of the union of Palo Alto Networks, demand environment, pipeline, how are you feeling about that? And how are you feeling about customers buying into the Palo Alto platform vision?

Nikesh Arora

Great.

Hamza Fodderwala

Great. Okay. We're done.

Nikesh Arora

Look, I don't think the pace of digital transformation is letting up. On the margin, we've seen ransomware attacks tick up, then ticked down in the recent past. So there continues to be a sense of urgency in terms of making sure your cybersecurity infrastructure is robust. And the transformations, whether they're cloud transformations or network transformations or soft transformation will continue. So there is not a letting up in the demand environment.

I think you heard this commentary from other tech companies that there's more scrutiny, deal cycles are taking longer. I've heard this word ramp deals. I don't know what that means, but that must be true. But all those things are happening. And it just means you have to work harder to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.