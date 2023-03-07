Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Mar. 07, 2023 7:11 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 7, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Moore - Semiconductor Industry Analyst

Conference Call Participants

Dave Pahl - VP, IR

Rafael Lizardi - CFO

Joe Moore

Great. Welcome back. I'm Joe Moore. I'm very happy to have with us here today the management team of Texas Instruments. Rafael Lizardi, CFO; and Dave Pahl who runs Investor Relations.

So with that out of the way, thank you so much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

I wonder if we could spend the first part of this talking about the insights from the Capital Markets Day. Maybe start with you're kind of increasing the long-term growth to 10%, what gives you the confidence about that long-term growth rate?

Rafael Lizardi

Sure. So at the capital management call about a month ago, we talked about a plan that would enable growth of about 10% for the foreseeable future for the next several years. And we're putting in place a CapEx plan, we have put in place a CapEx plan that will support that. What was -- gives us the confidence on that is the increasing content in semiconductor content analog and embedded specifically, I think auto and industrial.

That's number one. Number two is our position in those markets that now the company is increasingly more an auto industry, but roughly two thirds of our revenue is in auto and industrial. And then the third one is the input from our customers on the geopolitically dependable capacity that we have put in place, and we continue to put in

