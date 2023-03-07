Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Bylin - IR

Matthew McRae - CEO

Kurt Binder - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jake Norrison - Raymond James

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.

Erik Bylin

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Arlo Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company are; Mr. Matthew McRae, CEO; and Mr. Kurt Binder, CFO. The format of the call will start with an introduction and commentary on the business provided by Matt, followed by our review of the financials for the fourth quarter and full year, along with guidance for the first quarter and full year provided by Kurt. We'll then have time for any questions. If you have not received a copy of today's release, please visit Arlo's Investor Relation website at investor.arlo.com.

Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our potential future business, operating results and financial condition, including descriptions of our revenue, gross margins, operating margins, earnings per share, tax rates, expenses, cash outlook, guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023, transition to a services first business model, the commercial launch and momentum of new products and services, strategic objectives and initiatives, market expansion and future growth, the effect of our anticipate awareness campaign on future growth, partnership with various market leaders, continued new product and service differentiation, supply chain challenges, transportation costs and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operating results and financial condition.

