Thesis

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) closed a strong FY 2022, beating analyst consensus estimates with regards to both revenues and earnings. Moreover, on the backdrop of a more efficient/ less-disrupted supply chain, Volkswagen management guided for a strong FY 2023 outlook. If management estimates are accurate, the German carmaker could top EUR 300 billion in sales and accumulate between EUR 23 billion and EUR 26 billion of operating income. Referencing an enterprise value of about EUR 200 billion as of early March 2023, Volkswagen stock would effectively be valued at less than x10 EV/EBIT.

Accounting for more bullish EPS estimates through 2025, I update my valuation model for Volkswagen, and I now calculate an implied upside potential of close to 130%. As a function of valuation, Volkswagen stock continues to deserve a super 'Strong Buy' recommendation.

For reference, for the trailing 12 months Volkswagen stock has traded about in line with the broad market, with both Volkswagen stock and the S&P 500 (SPY) being down about 7%.

Volkswagen Reports Strong FY 2022 Performance

Volkswagen reported solid FY 2022 results, comfortably topping consensus estimates with regards to both sales and earnings. During the trailing twelve months ending December 2022, Volkswagen generated group revenues of EUR 279 billion, an increase of close to 12% as compared to the same year prior, and about EUR 4 billion above analyst consensus estimates (according to data collected by Bloomberg). Notably, Volkswagen achieved a double digit topline expansion despite a 7% year over year fall in unit car sales (arguably as a consequence to supply chain disruptions).

With regards to profitability, Volkswagen reported a 12.5% YoY operating earnings growth, accumulating EUR 22.5 billion of operating profits. Volkswagen's net income before tax increased by 9.5% YoY, to EUR 22 billion.

Notably, in 2022 Volkswagen's number of delivered battery-electric vehicles (BEV) increased by 26% YoY vs 2021, jumping to a total of 572,100 units. According to company disclosure, this rise resulted in BEVs making up 7% of group deliveries. With that frame of reference, I argue it is fair to say that Volkswagen is progressing well towards achieving a BEV mic of more than 20% of total deliveries by 2025 and 50% by 2030 -- even though Germany and Italy have recently opposed an EU plan to ban internal combustion engines by 2035, which may take pressure off the carmakers aggressive BEV strategy.

FY 2023 Guidance

Complementary to strong FY 2022 results, Volkswagen management surprised investors with a better-than expected FY 2023 outlook: For the year 2023, the group anticipates delivering approximately 9.5 million vehicles, which would imply a YoY growth in deliveries of almost 15%!

As the reason for a more ambitious volume target, Volkswagen CEO Blume cited a more favorable supply chain backdrop:

We expect the supply chain bottlenecks to gradually ease in the current year, allowing us to service the high order backlog

Anchored on a jump in volume, Volkswagen expects a revenue expansion of between 10 to 15%, and operating return on sales is forecasted to be within the range of 7.5% to 8.5%.

Investors should consider that, if management estimates are correct, the Volkswagen group could accumulate between EUR 23 billion and EUR 26 billion of operating income. And accordingly, referencing an enterprise value of about EUR 200 billion as of early March 2023, Volkswagen stock would effectively be valued at less than x10 EV/EBIT. Moreover, investors should further note that the strong 2023 outlook was given despite macroeconomic uncertainties such as 'where does inflation go?', 'how does the Ukraine-Russia conflict evolve?', or 'will there be a recession in 2023/ 2024?'.

Now, ask yourself: how could Volkswagen perform in a more bullish demand environment?

Valuation Update

Anchored on surprisingly strong management guidance, I update my EPS expectations for Volkswagen (VOW.DE) through 2025: I now estimate that Volkswagen's EPS in 2023 will likely fall somewhere between EUR 35.0 and EUR 36.0, as compared to EUR 33 prior. Moreover, I also adjust my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to EUR 36.70 and EUR 37.0, respectively.

I continue to anchor on a 0% terminal growth rate (as a consequence to the long-term uncertainty in context of the energy transition and EV competition). However, I raise my cost of equity estimate to 10% as well as on a 9% cost of equity.

Given the EPS updates as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for VOW.DE of $340.22, which would imply an upside potential of close to 130%!

Please note: In this valuation model I reference the VOW.DE ticker -- which is listed on a German exchange. For VWAGY the fair value would be about $44/share; and for VLKAF the fair value would be approximately $440/share.

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Risks To Consider

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered Volkswagen stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

... investors should monitor the following: 1) slowing consumer confidence due to inflation outpacing wage growth; 2) geopolitical risks including the Ukraine war and Volkswagen’s exposure to China; 3) supply-chain challenges including semi-conductor shortages, which could become even more challenging due to the Covid-19 lockdowns in China; 4) higher than expected CAPEX and R&D investments in order to realize the strategic repositioning towards an electric mobility provider; 5) timid EV adoption due to concerns about the EV technology and charging infrastructure build-up; 6) macro-economic uncertainty relating to the monetary policy actions of the ECB and actions of the European/German government against Russia.

Conclusion

Volkswagen delivered strong FY 2022 results, topping analyst consensus estimates with regards to both topline and earnings. Moreover, despite a challenging macro outlook, Volkswagen management guided for a strong 2023 - expecting to sell close to 9.5 million vehicles, likely generating more than EUR 300 billion of sales, and accumulating between EUR 23 billion and EUR 26 billion of operating income. In my opinion, Volkswagen's FY 2023 guidance is quite impressive considering the still depressed macroeconomic backdrop.

Accounting for more bullish EPS estimates through 2025, I update my valuation model for Volkswagen, and I now calculate an implied upside potential of close to 130%. As a function of valuation, Volkswagen stock continues to offer 'dirt cheap value'.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.