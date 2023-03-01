Volkswagen: Still Dirt Cheap Value

Mar. 07, 2023
Summary

  • Volkswagen delivered strong FY 2022 results, topping analyst consensus estimates with regard to both topline and earnings.
  • Despite a challenging macro outlook, Volkswagen management guided for a strong 2023...
  • ...expecting to sell close to 9.5 million vehicles, likely generating more than EUR 300 billion of sales and EUR 23 - 26 billion of operating income.
  • I update my valuation model for Volkswagen and I now calculate an implied upside potential of close to 130%.
  • As a function of valuation, Volkswagen stock continues to offer 'dirt cheap value'.

Thesis

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) closed a strong FY 2022, beating analyst consensus estimates with regards to both revenues and earnings. Moreover, on the backdrop of a more efficient/ less-disrupted supply chain, Volkswagen management guided for a

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWAGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is not financial advise, but expresses the opinions of the author only.

