Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 7:44 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.11K Followers

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Call March 7, 2023 1:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bettinger - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

I think we're on. All right. Hi, everybody, welcome back. I'm Joe Moore from the Morgan Stanley semiconductor analyst. Very happy to have with us today the CFO of Lam Research, Doug Bettinger. I think -- I'm supposed to read this first for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley disclosure website at morganstanley.com/research disclosures. If you have questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep. And then, Doug, I think you have a safe harbor as well.

Doug Bettinger

And I should remind you that I may make some forward-looking statements, please take a look at our disclosure here up on the screen and have a look at it on our website. And with that, Joe, why don't we jump into it?

Joe Moore

Sure. That would be great. So Doug, maybe you could just talk about the general environment. I think you guys have talked about a mid $70 billion WFE year. That was your view back in October, which I think you were the.

Doug Bettinger

Still the same view, Joe. Still the same view.

Joe Moore

Yes, it still seems like -- and others have sort of come around to that kind of general view. So can you just talk about what the environment looks like? Obviously, your exposure to memory is probably a little different than others, but can you just talk generally to the environment?

Doug Bettinger

Yes, I mean we finished last year with wafer fab equipment spending in the mid-90s. And as we look into the current year, we think it's kind of mid-70s. Within

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.