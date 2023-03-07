Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference Transcript

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference March 7, 2023 2:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Reshma Kewalramani – President and Chief Executive Officer

Charlie Wagner – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau – Cowen

Phil Nadeau

[Call Starts Abruptly] Annual Healthcare Conference. I’m Phil Nadeau, one of Cowen’s biotech analysts, and it’s my pleasure to do a fireside chat with one of the bellwethers of the industry, Vertex. Happy to have with us today President and CEO, Reshma Kewalramani; and Charlie Wagner, CFO.

Reshma, I’ll hand it to you first for some opening remarks.

Reshma Kewalramani

Sure. Phil, thank you so much for having us here. It’s wonderful to see all of you in-person in our home city of Boston. To start with, maybe I’ll just give you a little bit of a flavor for where Vertex is today, touch on a few of our programs and then Phil, we can go into any one of those that you’d like to. It is an extraordinarily exciting time for us at Vertex. Having now brought four CF medicines to market and transformed that disease, the growth in our CF franchise has transformed Vertex. We are now involved in eight disease areas, including cystic fibrosis. Those are in the clinic today and five of those disease areas are now past the proof-of-concept stage.

A few years ago, we would have been talking about a lot fewer programs, but we would have also been talking about a lot fewer modalities. Today, we are, of course, working in small molecules across a number of these disease areas, but we’re also working in gene editing, with CRISPR/Cas9, with cell therapy in our type 1 diabetes programs, and with mRNA in RCF programs. As we’ve gone through this growth, we’ve also expanded our footprint right here in Boston. We are at our headquarters in Fan

